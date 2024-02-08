Home Business Wire JBT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and...
JBT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.


Please register in advance to participate in the conference call: Conference Call Registration

Upon registering for the conference call, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website: Webcast Registration. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.

This information is also available on JBT’s website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Contacts

Investors & Media:

Kedric Meredith

(312) 861-6034

kedric.meredith@jbtc.com

Marlee Spangler

(312) 861-5789

marlee.spangler@jbtc.com

