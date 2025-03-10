JBL, Global Leader in Portable Audio, Unleashes Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6 with Bigger Sound and Deeper Bass

Bolder Designs and AI Sound Boost Put Audio Center Stage

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL, the global leader in portable audio, continues to revolutionize on-the-go listening experiences with the launch of the JBL Flip 7 and Charge 6—from small-town campus dorm rooms to the streets of Austin at SXSW, and everywhere in between. Responding to the listening habits, desires, and interests of fans and consumers, JBL has redesigned its most popular portable speakers to bring bolder, more reliable sound to indoor gatherings and outdoor excursions. Now featuring AI Sound Boost, a proprietary technology that analyzes music waves in real-time to optimize the speaker driver without distortion, the next generation pushes the boundaries of sound performance and transforms the way we listen.

“With the addition of Flip 7 and Charge 6, JBL is not just launching new products, we’re immersing ourselves in the heart of cultural moments with our presence at SXSW,” said Carsten Olesen, President, Consumer Audio at HARMAN. “Designed to tap into the limitless places listeners go to experience incredible sound, the introduction of AI Sound Boost highlights our dedication to delivering dynamic solutions that shape the soundtrack of consumers’ lives.”

Whether lounging in the backyard or bike riding down the boardwalk, the new Flip 7 has been redesigned with an interchangeable finger loop and carabiner hook to put audio at the center of every adventure. Equipped with AI Sound Boost for powerful bass without distortion and an upgraded tweeter with a dome design, the model offers clear and crisp sounds at higher volumes, no matter the setting. The enhanced portability and new IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating*, combine to eliminate boundaries of where sound can go. Other new features coming to the lineup include an increased battery life for up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost, Bluetooth® Core 5.4 capabilities for enhanced wireless connectivity, and Auracast™ pairing amongst other JBL Auracast™ enabled speakers.

The Charge 6, another fan-favorite portable speaker, now equipped with a detachable and versatile handle strap, has evolved to make high-quality audio more accessible than ever. With the introduction of AI Sound Boost and an upgraded woofer for a deeper bass, prepare for sound to reverberate across the backyard. The introduction of Auracast™ allows friends to sync their compatible speakers for up to 28 hours with Playtime Boost. Remaining true to the name, the speaker not only electrifies the dancefloor, but comes equipped with the iconic built-in USB-C powerbank for charging devices at a moments notice.

JBL Flip 7 Features:

Bold JBL Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost

Qualified against Bluetooth ® Core 5.4

Core 5.4 Up to 16 hours of playtime with Playtime Boost

IP68-certified waterproof, dustproof and drop proof design

Multi-speaker connection via Auracast™ with JBL Auracast™ enabled speakers

Built-in PushLock system with interchangeable carrying accessories

High-resolution lossless audio over USB-C connection**

JBL Portable App

The JBL Flip 7 is available to pre-order today on JBL.com and participating retailers for $149.95, with shipping beginning on April 6, 2025. Color options include black, blue, white, red, camo, and purple.

JBL Charge 6 Features:

Bold JBL Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost

Qualified against Bluetooth ® Core 5.4

Core 5.4 Up to 28 hours of playtime with Playtime Boost

IP68-certified waterproof, dustproof and drop proof design***

Multi-speaker connection via Auracast™ with JBL Auracast™ enabled speakers

Detachable carrying strap with multiple configurations

High-resolution lossless audio over USB-C connection**

JBL Portable App

The JBL Charge 6 is available to pre-order today on JBL.com and participating retailers for $199.95, with shipping beginning on April 6, 2025. Color options include black, blue, white, red, camo and purple.

The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Harman is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

*Waterproof rating based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes

**High-resolution lossless audio over USB-C connection requires compatible lossless audio content from supported apps/services.

***Drop proof for up to 1-meter above a concrete floor

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

HARMAN Americas Consumer Lifestyle

Denise Daly, Director, Public Relations & Influencer Marketing

JBL@dkcnews.com