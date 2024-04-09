Home Business Wire JBG SMITH Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

JBG SMITH Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the close of trading on April 30, 2024. The Company’s quarterly investor package, including its earnings release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.jbgsmith.com.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon’s new headquarters; Virginia Tech’s under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket’s proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH’s deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH’s dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

Contacts

Kevin Connolly

JBG SMITH

Executive Vice President, Portfolio Management & Investor Relations

(240) 333-3837

kconnolly@jbgsmith.com

Articoli correlati

SGH Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
IPS revenue up 19 percent sequentially; total SGH revenue of $285 millionMILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SGH #AI--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”...
Continua a leggere

Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 23, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), the leading innovator of mass-capacity storage solutions, will report fiscal third...
Continua a leggere

Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Announces participation in upcoming investor eventsSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php