Jazwares Named Master Toy Licensee for Hit Metaverse Game Royale High

New Collaboration Includes Royale High Cross-Category Consumer Products Licensing Rights

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jazwares, one of the world’s fastest-growing toy companies, today announced that it has secured a master toy agreement with popular fashion role-playing metaverse experience Royale High for an all-new toy line including game-inspired fashion dolls set to launch fall 2024. Jazwares will also serve as a licensing conduit for Royale High to create a robust portfolio of consumer products that will bring the popular gaming world to life via a 360-degree cross-category licensing program spanning apparel, beauty, home decor, and more.









As the biggest fashion-based property in gaming with over 105 million users and 9 billion play sessions, Royale High has taken the gaming world by storm, offering players a fun and engaging virtual environment where fashion and style take over. Jazwares will seamlessly translate the Royale High gaming experience into the world of toys with a line of dolls and accessories coupled with exclusive game codes for matching virtual items. Additionally, Jazwares Costumes Division will be designing and developing costumes and fashion-forward roleplay accessories timed to the fall Halloween season.

“At Jazwares, we keep our finger on the pulse of what’s trending for kids of all ages, and it’s clear that Royale High has already made a massive impact in the gaming realm,” said Judd Karofsky, Executive Vice President, Jazwares. “We know how to translate gaming properties into off-screen products better than anyone in the industry, masterfully translating IP into toys but also creating meaningful consumer products programs. Tapping into the popularity of Royale High is expanding our portfolio into the girls’ space in a big way, and we can’t wait to introduce our new line to the community of fans.”

In the Royale High fantasy world, players attend a magical castle high school where each student is handed a treasure trove of roleplay-enhancing items, including the glittery-winged keys to their dorm, their very own personal space to decorate however they wish. Royale High is a safe space where students are free to dress in their own unique styles to express their creativity, wherever their class schedule takes them — the sky’s the limit when they have unlimited creativity at their fingertips!

“Within the virtual world of Royale High, students are given the tools to live whatever fairytale life they wish to lead; it’s as close as their most enchanted dreams, just a mere mouse click or tap away,” added Royale High’s creative lead callmehbob. “We’re excited to spread the themes of creativity, self-expression, and the promotion of play to the real world by partnering up with Jazwares. Through the use of real toys, Royale High can fuel children’s fantasy dream life in a form that they’re able to touch and hold. This is a fantastic opportunity, and we’re eager to work alongside a company that’s equally as interested in understanding what makes Royale High so magical, so they can artfully translate it into a whole new medium.”

The collaboration marks a major foray into the girls’ toy aisle for Jazwares, a top 10 U.S. toy manufacturer (Circana, August 2023)* that continues to raise the bar in innovative play.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with an award-winning, robust portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Star Wars, CoComelon, Fortnite, AEW, Adopt Me!, Hello Kitty, and many more. In addition to toys, offerings also include Metaverse gaming, costumes, and products for pets. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., dollar sales, August 2023

Contacts

Sara Rosales



Jazwares



srosales@jazwares.com

Bret Ingraham



Jazwares



bingraham@jazwares.com