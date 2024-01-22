Jazeera Airways and 1GLOBAL launch Jazeera eSIM service

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MobileTelecom–Kuwait-based low-cost airline Jazeera Airways has partnered with London headquartered Telco 1GLOBAL to become the first airline in the MENA region to launch its own travel eSIM offering. The collaboration will enable Jazeera passengers to communicate cost-effectively and avoid expensive roaming costs when travelling. At the same time, it will serve to strengthen Jazeera Airways´ customer loyalty and satisfaction, while boosting ancillary revenues.









Leveraging the power of eSIM

Through the partnership 1GLOBAL will integrate its consumer eSIM technology into Jazeera Airlines’ service offering. The process will begin with the implementation of a Jazeera branded QR code and web-based solution, followed by a full-fledged integration into the Jazeera Airways app. The white label solution allows Jazeera to offer eSIM services while maintaining the airlines own look and feel.

Andrew Ward, Vice President Marketing & Customer Experience at Jazeera Airways, says: “We are delighted to be able to offer the 1GLOBAL service to our passengers. We are always looking for ways to reduce travel costs and the 1GLOBAL eSIM offers low call rates for travellers across the Jazeera network.“

A benefit for both the airline and its passengers

The roaming solution will be marketed through various communication channels including social media, in-flight magazines, email confirmations and promotional material in airport terminals. The partnership offers benefits for both travellers and Jazeera Airways. By activating the 1GLOBAL roaming eSIM, travellers will be able to stay connected more cost effectively than if they were using their standard roaming plan. They will also have access to high quality 5G & 4G coverage in almost all countries with plenty of flexible tariff options to choose from. Jazeera Airways on the other hand hopes to increase customer loyalty by providing this value-added service. This initiative not only distinguishes Jazeera Airways from its competitors through innovative offerings, but it also aims to increase revenue through ancillary services.

Yousef Al Qatami, Chief of Staff at 1GLOBAL, emphasises: “ We are very proud to have supported the Jazeera Airways team in being the first airline in the MENA region to launch an eSIM offering. We are confident in the region’s growth trajectory and hope to bring the benefits of eSIM to more local businesses and customers.”

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to over 64 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, religious and weekend destinations.

About 1GLOBAL

Founded in 2022, 1GLOBAL acquired a group of telco assets operational since 2006, including an internationally recognized GSMA-accredited global mobile network. Headquartered in London with our R&D hub in Lisbon, we have grown to over 400 employees across 12 countries and have been granted the status of fully regulated MVNO in 9 of them.

As innovators in eSIM-based GSM mobile services, 1GLOBAL caters to both businesses and individuals with products including mobile call and SMS recording services for businesses, remote SIM provisioning, IOT solutions, Telco-as-a-Service for travel companies, and affordable roaming for everyday consumers.

