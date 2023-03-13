Jaylen Clark of the UCLA Men’s Basketball Team Scores with Newegg, MSI and Seagate Technology

Top defensive player featured in college basketball-themed marketing campaign

The three companies are launching an endorsement marketing campaign as an NIL partnership with Clark.

A 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard from Riverside, Calif., Clark has averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season.

He has gained a national reputation for being a pesky defensive player, creating steals, blocks and tipped passes while rattling opponents.

Clark was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, UCLA’s first honoree for that award since 2008, and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. Also, he is among 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Clark will be seen in the companies’ social media content using an MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop and backing up his data with a Seagate® Expansion external hard drive. He appears in a Newegg jersey on a basketball court and carries Newegg boxes.

Away from basketball, Clark is a hard-working student who uses a laptop and hard drive for schoolwork. Like other students, during his limited free time, he plays video games.

Unlike most college basketball players, Clark has his own YouTube channel where he posts behind-the-scenes videos about himself and his life as a student-athlete. As his playing time increased, his video posting frequency decreased.

“If I’m not playing basketball or sleeping, I’m probably using some form of tech in the classroom, between classes and in my limited downtime. Taking notes in class and then studying them is easier with a laptop. Of course, I have to back up everything with a hard drive,” Clark said. “As a communications major, I’ve documented a lot of the behind-the-scenes moments through my YouTube channel so people can get an idea of what a student-athlete’s life is like. I shoot the footage and then edit on a laptop. I can’t imagine a day without using tech now and in the future.”

