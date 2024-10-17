JATCO Drives into the Future with the AI-Native Networking Platform from Juniper Networks

Global automotive transmission manufacturing leader enabled to deliver exceptional end-to-end operator and end-user experiences, across its upgraded Wi-Fi network

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure AI-Native networking, today announced that JATCO Ltd., a global leader in the automotive transmission industry, has implemented Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform to deliver exceptional experiences with industry leading AIOps for a robust 'triple-win' Wi-Fi network that addresses the business challenges faced by its employees, executives and IT administrators due to its ageing Wi-Fi environment.





Jointly owned by Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki, JATCO has been supplying transmissions to automakers globally since its founding in 1970, a constant enabler of the industry’s development through its advanced industrial technology and expertise. With a long track record as one of the world’s largest CVT manufacturers for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, JATCO has recently been preparing for the mass production of electric powertrains, as electric vehicles increasingly garner adoption and market share globally.

To connect all its stakeholders across its extensive operations, JATCO has built and operated a Wi-Fi network facilitating connectivity between its frontline sites like production factories, as well as its back office. However, the company has increasingly faced cost and operational challenges due to its ageing Wi-Fi environment which has required constant troubleshooting, significantly impacting the efficiency and productivity of the IT department, end users and connected devices.

As part of a major project to upgrade its network, JATCO selected Juniper’s industry leading Mist AI™ with the deployment of Juniper AP43 and Juniper AP63 Access Points (APs), to leverage purpose built AIOps trained on nine years of insights and data science development. This has allowed JATCO to deliver the rich insights into user experiences and proactive fault resolutions required to meet the needs of its management, employees and IT administrators, a ‘triple-win’ Wi-FI network:

For executives, the upgrade increases productivity – delivering a high return on investment through lower implementation costs and improved cost-effectiveness

– delivering a high return on investment through lower implementation costs and improved cost-effectiveness For employees, the upgrade enables reliable and consistent performance at scale –user-friendly, measurable, secure and high-quality connections for every user connected

–user-friendly, measurable, secure and high-quality connections for every user connected For IT administrators, the upgrade delivers simplicity – allowing them to reduce configuration errors, move nimbly, and achieve the efficiency that instead frees them up to focus on innovation for their users

With the Juniper deployment, JATCO has cut its deployment costs by half in comparison to other solutions, freeing up budget and time to accelerate the migration to Juniper APs deployed and overall coverage offered, alongside a much-improved overall user experience across all its stakeholders.

Having received first-class evaluations from its users for JATCO’s back-office upgrade, the company plans to gradually roll out Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform across its entire network. This could involve the eventual replacement of all APs at twelve sites across Japan and the potential deployment of the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, further enabling JATCO’s continued growth and digital transformation through the delivery of exceptional end-to-end networking experiences across all its stakeholders.

“For our IT department, it is a great accomplishment to be able to respond to Wi-Fi needs that we could not address before due to budget and equipment constraints. We appreciate Mist for its simplicity, and its ability to provide us with rich insights into user experiences and its proactive fault resolutions. Its high operability means we no longer keep users waiting when they have inquiries.”

– Tomohisa Kobayashi, Manager of Digital Solution Department, JATCO Ltd.

“We are proud to enable JATCO’s digital transformation and cloud-based business reforms, as they drive sustained business innovation across the automotive industry. With Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, we are confident that JATCO will be able to continue delivering not just leading automotive products, but also exceptional end-user networking connectivity experiences which will fuel continued business growth for the future.”

– Hiroyuki Ishida, Area Vice President, Japan, Juniper Networks

