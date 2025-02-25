Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced that Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 4:50 p.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors/events-and-presentations.html.

