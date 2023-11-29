Home Business Wire Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in...
Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in Barclays Global Technology Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced that Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. PST.


A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors/events-and-presentations.html.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

+1 847 576 6899

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

+1 312 965 3968

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com

