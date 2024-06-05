Jason Rosen, Founder & CEO of Prism Data, Former Co-Founder & CEO of Petal Joins LawFi as an Advisor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) a pioneering Legal Fintech Lender and the inventor of the “Legal Fee Loan” is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jason Rosen to our growing team. Mr. Rosen has signed on as an Advisor to help guide our highly experienced team.





Jason is a visionary and innovator in Fintech and Financial Services. Jason is the Founder and CEO of Prism Data. Development of Prism Data technology began in 2016 with the same team behind Petal, a responsible credit card designed for underserved consumers. At that time, new and alternative sources of consumer financial information were just starting to become digitally accessible. Jason and his team pioneered automated cash flow underwriting using digital deposit account data to expand access to credit for the tens of millions of consumers who lack traditional credit history. Jason also co-founded Petal and served as the CEO from 2016 to 2024. Jason served as a member of the Consumer Advisory Board of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from September 2018 to September 2019. Earlier in his career, he held positions as a Senior Counsel at Arbor and as an Associate at Gunderson Dettmer and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Jason holds a B.A. from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Harvard Law School, where he graduated cum laude.

Mr. Rosen commented, “Having spent the early part of my career practicing law, I understand the importance of high-quality legal representation, as well as the costs involved. No consumer should be denied access to justice for financial reasons. LawFi promises to help close this gap with modern technology and financing solutions. I am excited to support their mission as an advisor. ”

Steven Highfill, Founder & CEO of LawFi commented, “I’m so excited to have Jason join our team! He has extensive experience and knowledge in startups, fintech, financial service, card issuer services, digital lending, credit underwriting, compliance, product development, and business development. He is a seasoned Founder and CEO who will add significant value to our development and growth. I have no doubt he will help our team build the legal industry’s first platform providing embedded payments & financing technology to empower more inclusive access to legal services and credit.”

About LawFi, Inc.

(“LawFi”) is a privately held development stage Legal Fintech company focused on developing the first Legal Fee Financing platform. Our platform will bring more financial inclusion to the legal system that is currently void of any meaningful financing options. LawFi will help solve the longstanding Access-to-Justice Gap by generating the industry’s first point-of-need legal fee loans and “Retain-Now-Pay-Smarter™ options for financing legal fees and related costs.

