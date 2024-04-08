Japanese fragrance AI service SCENTMATIC KAORIUM, selected as lifestyle trend 2023 in global digital magazine STIR

URL: https://scentmatic.co.jp/

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCENTMATIC Inc (CEO: Toshiharu Kurisu, Head office: Tokyo, Japan), which proposes new customer experiences through the digitization of fragrance, announced that their AI service that verbalizes fragrance KAORIUM has been selected as “ Retracing innovation and ideas that defined the lifestyle trends of 2023” by STIRworld.com, a leading global digital magazine in the fields of design, architecture, and arts.



STIRworld.com Article page (Published 17 December 2023)



“ Retracing innovation and ideas that defined the lifestyle trends of 2023”



https://www.stirworld.com/see-features-retracing-innovation-and-ideas-that-defined-the-lifestyle-trends-of-2023

The article introduces KAORIUM as one of the lifestyle trends that will have a major impact on the global design structure in 2023. The article describes KAORIUM’s process of scent, language, and artificial intelligence uniting to refine the user’s scent preferences as “an immersive experience”. KAORIUM was highly evaluated as a lifestyle trend for 2023, defining a new retail experience that cannot be found in traditional perfume selling counters.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/0fpDr3zgjeM?feature=oembed

The article was also featured on the Instagram account of STIRworld.com.

STIRworld.com Instagram reel video (Posted on 20 December 2023)



https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1CqKsNywAD/?igsh=cXJxczUzanhxa2to

KAORIUM was in the spotlight when we exhibited this AI system that mutually converts scents and words at the London Design Festival 2023, one of the world’s leading design events, held in London, UK, for eight days from 16 to 24 September 2023.

STIRworld.com Article page (Published on 19 September 2023)



https://www.stirworld.com/see-lifestyle-scentmatics-kaorium-at-ldf-2023-explores-language-and-emotion-in-fragrance-selection

In the interview with STIR, Kurisu, Managing Director of SCENTMATIC, introduced the innovations brought by KAORIUM to the Japanese retail industry, as well as its future potential and social impact.

SCENTMATIC was established in 2019 as a co-creation fragrance business design group that can add “emotional experience value” to everything using an AI system that verbalizes fragrance. Focusing on the most unknown area of the five senses “smell”, we have developed KAORIUM, an AI tool that verbalizes fragrance. KAORIUM is expected to help businesses to utilize fragrance in a variety of ways. SCENTMATIC is working on the ‘digitalization of the sense of smell’. It will revolutionize business in all industries by evolving people’s senses through the ‘experience of smell’ using fragrance and words.

CEO, Toshiharu Kurisu



3F, 4-22-7 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan



