Janus International Group to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 6, 2023

TEMPLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 6, 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s third quarter results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.janusintl.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Janus International Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13741867.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

Contacts

Investors, Janus

John Rohlwing

Vice President, Investor Relations, FP&A & M&A, Janus International

(770) 562-6399

IR@janusintl.com

Media, Janus

Suzanne Reitz

Vice President of Marketing, Janus International

(770) 746-9576

Marketing@Janusintl.com

