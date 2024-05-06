James Madison University named winner of WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for Impact-Focused Research

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JMUCOB—Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce that James Madison University’s College of Business is the recipient of the 2024 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the North America region. As such, they join an elite group of rising business schools that are elevating the visibility of impact-focused research.









“This accolade underscores James Madison University’s commitment to advancing scholarly research,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “We are delighted to celebrate their achievement.” As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global institutions with targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery.

“SSRN congratulates the College of Business at James Madison University for the innovative research they are producing and looks forward to seeing more of it in the future,” said Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN.

“On behalf of faculty and staff in the College of Business, along with James Madison University libraries, we are honored to receive this year’s WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the North America Region,” said Michael E. Busing, Dean and Betty Coe (’64) & Paul J. Cinquegrana Endowed Chair in Business Ethics and Leadership at the College of Business. “Having access to Wharton Research Data Services has facilitated high quality peer reviewed research while Elsevier (SSRN) has paved the way for dissemination of our newly created knowledge. Thank you!”

Robert Zarazowski (WRDS) and Gregg Gordon (SSRN) presented the award to Molly G. Brown, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Programs for James Madison University’s College of Business, during the AACSB International Conference and Annual Meeting Reception. Together, WRDS and SSRN are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and driving positive change in society at regulatory, national, and global levels. Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools to highlight their innovation and research excellence. View past winners.

As the world becomes more connected and the impact of policy reaches across borders, equity and access become more essential to research. WRDS is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked community.

About WRDS

For 25+ years, Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) has supported users with targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery. WRDS advances comprehensive thought leadership for 500+ institutions in 38+ countries—democratizing data access and giving users the power to analyze complex information through curated Classroom Teaching guides, Video Learning Pathways, Analytics/Linking tools, and Research Applications. WRDS resources map to Accreditation Standards, impacting an institution’s trajectory from learning and discovery to research and publication. WRDS is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked community. www.whartonwrds.com

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton’s Global Youth Program. More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About SSRN

SSRN is an open-access online preprint community providing valuable services to leading academic schools and government institutions. Specializing primarily in social sciences, including economics, law, corporate governance, and humanities, SSRN has grown to become the most interdisciplinary service of its kind. Representing disciplines across the full research spectrum, including the applied sciences, health sciences, humanities, life sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences, SSRN provides opportunities for scholars to post their early research, collaborate on theories and discoveries, and get credit for their ideas before peer reviewed publication.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

