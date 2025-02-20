JAIMA Symposium Will Be Held at Pittcon 2025

- Discussion of the latest analytical solution for novel drug modalities -

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers’ Association (JAIMA, located at 2-5-16, Kanda Nishiki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054; President: Masayuki Adachi [also President & COO of HORIBA, Ltd.]) will hold the JAIMA Symposium at Pittcon 2025 (March 1st to 5th, 2025, Boston, MA, USA), one of the world's largest exhibitions of laboratory and laboratory equipment and device.

The theme of this symposium is "Analytical Solutions for Research, Development & CMC of Novel Modalities of Drugs - Comprehensive Understanding of Molecular Structure, Dynamics and Function". The emergence of various novel drug modalities, such as next-generation antibody drugs and nucleic acid drugs, has created a need for new methods in the analysis and monitoring of each process from R&D to production. To meet such needs, a different approach is required in solution development. One of such approach is combining data science, such as AI and machine learning, with the conventional method of analytical chemistry. The integration of analytical chemistry and data science is expected not only to bring new knowledge for a comprehensive understanding of the structure, dynamics, and function of molecules but also to make a significant contribution to improving the efficiency of drug discovery and CMC research. In this session, we will discuss projects and technologies for developing analytical solutions for the pharmaceutical market in the era of data science.

* About Pittcon 2025 (The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy): One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions of laboratory equipment, with more than 18,000 participants from companies, educational institutions and government agencies from more than 90 countries

Overview of Pittcon 2025 JAIMA Symposium

Title:

JAIMA: Analytical Solutions for Research, Development & CMC of Novel Modalities of Drugs

- Comprehensive Understanding of Molecular Structure, Dynamics and Function Date & Time: Wednesday, March 5th, 9:30 AM – 11:40 AM EST Venue: Room 206A Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC), Boston, MA Speakers and Presentations:

Organizer: Prof. Kouhei Tsumoto - The University of Tokyo

Co-Organizer: Hiroyuki Kanda – Chief, Life Science Subcommittee of JAIMA (Rigaku Corporation)

Advances in Drug Discovery of Next Generation Antibody drug and New Modalities

Speaker: Satoru Nagatoishi - The University of Tokyo

Time: 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Session Number: SY-09-01

On-demand 3D imaging of molecules in solution by Electron Density Topography (EDT): Understanding multiple characteristics from Small Proteins up to Delivery Particles

Speaker: Takashi Sato - Rigaku Corporation

Time: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Session Number: SY-09-02

Innovative solution for higher-order structure assessment of biopharmaceuticals combining spectroscopy with machine learning and statistical method.

Speaker: Taiji Oyama - JASCO Corporation

Time: 10:40 AM – 11:10 AM

Session Number: SY-09-03

Convergence of Metabolomics and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Innovation

Speaker: Jacques Corbeil - Laval University and Linearis Labs

Time: 11:10 AM – 11:40 AM

Session Number: SY-09-04

