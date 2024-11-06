Jagpal Jheeta, Chief Product Officer at the Financial Conduct Authority, Appointed to Cynozure’s Advisory Board

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Cynozure, a leading data, analytics and AI company, today announced the appointment of Jagpal Jheeta, Chief Product Officer at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to its Advisory Board. Jagpal’s extensive experience in delivering high-performing, scalable systems and driving organisational change will be invaluable to Cynozure’s mission to leverage data and technology for transformative business impact.





Jagpal’s career spans over two decades in technology and digital product development. Currently serving as Chief Product Officer at the FCA, Jagpal is focused on delivering digital and technology capabilities that solve business problems. Since joining the FCA in 2020, he has led pivotal technology initiatives crucial to the FCA becoming the first global financial services regulator to be fully in the cloud.

Before joining the FCA, Jagpal spent over 20 years working across FTSE 100 organisations as a divisional CIO and CTO, including Marks & Spencer, Royal Mail, and EYC, a highly successful private equity-backed startup, where he spearheaded the creation of digital products and capabilities to meet strategic goals. In addition, Jagpal was part of the original team at Cynozure. His return as part of its Advisory Board comes at an exciting time as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Jason Foster, CEO of Cynozure, commented on Jagpal’s appointment: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Jagpal back to Cynozure as a member of our Advisory Board. His extensive experience in technology and digital product development, combined with his proven track record in driving organisational change, will be invaluable to Cynozure as we continue to innovate and deliver impactful data and analytics solutions for our clients.”

Jagpal joins previously appointed Advisory Board members, Susie Moan, Chief Data Officer at Currys, Ellie Norman, CMO at Formula E, and Kim Gray, former insurance and financial services consulting head.

About Cynozure

Cynozure is a leading data, analytics and AI company that helps organisations to reach their data potential. The company works with its clients on data and AI strategy, data management, data architecture and engineering, AI and analytics, data culture and literacy, and data leadership. Cynozure also produces one of the most listened to Podcasts in the industry – Hub & Spoken – featuring leading experts in data and analytics technology. Its exclusive members club, the CDO Hub, provides global data leaders a forum to collaborate, share, learn and grow. The company was named one of The Sunday Times’ fastest-growing private companies in both 2022 and 2023 and named the Best Place to Work in Data by DataIQ in 2023 and 2024. Cynozure is a certified B Corporation. For more information, visit www.cynozure.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Ashley Walker for Cynozure



news@cynozure.com