Jade Global is Now HIPAA Compliant





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jade Global, a leading Silicon Valley-based Enterprise Technology services partner, is now HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant. Jade Global’s projects in the healthcare domain will follow the set HIPAA guidelines, which means that applicable security controls to protect PHI (Protected Health Information) and ePHI will be implemented in these projects.

“We are thrilled to announce our HIPAA compliance, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding patient data and maintaining the trust of our customers,” says Karan Yaramada, Founder and CEO of Jade. “Protecting the privacy and security of healthcare information is paramount, and I am glad that we have taken proactive steps to ensure compliance with HIPAA regulations.”

“As a Business Associate, it’s important that we share risks and responsibility with our customers to protect patients’ sensitive health information. HIPAA compliance is crucial for legal, ethical, and operational reasons, ensuring the protection of patients’ health data,” says BK Srinivas, Jade Global’s SVP, Healthcare Business Unit Leader.

Further, BK Srinivas said, “Jade Global is helping several Healthcare clients through their digital transformation journey by implementing robust risk management, cybersecurity, and HIPAA compliance programs, which gives us a competitive advantage.”

“With the technological advancements and the evolution of Telemedicine, Remote patient monitoring, Virtual care, and Mobile Apps, we need newer approaches to ensure privacy and data security.” Srinivas added, “In order to comply with HIPAA regulations, Jade Global will partner with healthcare providers to handle patients’ sensitive information with the utmost care by being vigilant and constantly monitoring their systems and procedures to identify and address any possible security risks or weaknesses quickly.”

Jade Global is a customer-focused technology consulting, implementation, and services partner for high-growth enterprises in North America that add significant value to people’s lives. They leverage 21 years of IT services insight and a vast ISV ecosystem to make their customers heroes who are digitally transforming their organizations. With 13+ global offices and 2000+ employees, it is a Great Place to Work Certified company with 7000+ projects successfully delivered for 500+ customers.

Jade’s expertise in health care and life sciences consulting empowers companies to revolutionize solutions, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and enhance patient care. Their team of experts successfully delivers business and technology solutions across diverse industries, driving long-term growth and success for their customers. Know more: https://www.jadeglobal.com/industry/life-science-and-health-care

