Jacqui Taylor Appointed RWS’s Chief People Officer

Experienced leader joins RWS’s Executive Team, holding overall responsibly for global Human Resources (HR) strategy

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces that Jacqui Taylor has joined its Executive Team as Chief People Officer.

Jacqui, who joined RWS in 2023 as VP of Human Resources, is responsible for the Group’s overall human resources strategy, including global talent acquisition, leadership development, colleague engagement and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

She brings more than 25 years’ experience across several industries including the electronics, construction and testing, inspection and certification sectors. Jacqui has held several leadership roles for large enterprises, delivering significant results in diverse and rapidly-changing environments.

“Jacqui is a commercially-focused people leader with proven international experience in implementing HR strategies that deliver impactful results,” commented Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. “We look forward to working closely together, ensuring that our people strategy aligns with our future objectives and that colleagues have an opportunity to be their best as part of our diverse global team.”

Before joining RWS she was Group Chief Human Resources Officer at EDM Group, a leading international provider of information management and digital transformation services, where she embedded robust performance management processes, supported the restructuring of the business and successfully completed a number of key divestments. She has also held HR Director positions at Sherwin-Williams and Exova Group Limited.

Jacqui succeeds Jim McHugh who retired on 30 September from his position as RWS’s Chief People Officer. “We owe Jim a huge debt of gratitude for his exceptional leadership,” said Ian El-Mokadem. “He has delivered several significant HR transformation programmes during his time at RWS and made a huge difference in shaping our culture. We wish him all the very best in his retirement.”

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

