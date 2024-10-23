Jacksonville Declared Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet

Majority of Households and Businesses Access Internet Speeds of 1 Gigabit or Greater

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet has officially declared the City of Jacksonville a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet. Marking a major milestone for Jacksonville and Metronet, the company’s ultra-high-speed, multi-gigabit fiber-optic network is now available to a majority of households and businesses throughout the community. Metronet joined the city council yesterday to solidify this designation.





Through Metronet’s $20 million privately funded investment in Jacksonville, the company has installed hundreds of miles of fiber-optic lines in the community to bring 100% fiber internet directly to tens of thousands of residents and businesses.

“We understand the significance of access to fiber internet in Jacksonville and celebrate this milestone alongside Metronet. Our residents and businesses have provider choice, competition, and a reliable partner,” shared Mayor Sammy Phillips. “Our growing city has benefited from Metronet’s investment, and we will continue to see the impact. We appreciate Metronet’s partnership as we continue to attract and retain residents, businesses, and growing industry opportunities.”

“Welcoming Jacksonville as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet shows the impact of fiber-optic technology — the fastest and most advanced internet currently available,” said Dr. Telly Whitfield, director of network development at Metronet. “Jacksonville can communicate with the world at speeds normally reserved for the nation’s largest cities, a boost to the city’s quality of life as well as its economic development efforts.”

Metronet began construction in Jacksonville in 2021 and is expected to complete construction in the initial service area this fall. Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services can visit metronet.com/nc/jacksonville to verify availability and sign up for service.

In addition to Jacksonville, Metronet has declared Fayetteville and Greenville Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet. Metronet provides internet service to many North Carolina communities, including New Bern, Hope Mills, and others.

The designation “Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet” is earned once a majority of households and business locations in a community have access to Metronet’s symmetrical fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second). The number of households is based on the total Households (2017-2021) and the number of business locations is based on total All firms (2017) from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recognized as the country’s “Fastest Major ISP” by PCMag two years in a row, Metronet equips Jacksonville residents and businesses with the fastest, 100% fiber-optic multi-gigabit internet speeds. With access to Metronet directly from their home or business, consumers can tap into symmetrical upload and download speeds, improving the quality of life online.

Metronet currently employs several local associates in departments such as local sales, community engagement and field operations. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag‘s “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country’s largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

