Jackson Healthcare Names Brad Chason Senior Vice President of Information Technology

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the promotion of Brad Chason to senior vice president of information technology. In this role, he oversees the strategic vision, direction and delivery of technology initiatives across the organization.

Chason, who joined the business in 2010, brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience to his position. In addition to deep expertise in building high-performing teams and technology operating models, he has an established track record of creating and optimizing technology solutions across disciplines with a focus on network services delivery, systems infrastructure, data integrations and security.

During his tenure at Jackson Healthcare, Chason has been instrumental in modernizing and standardizing technology across the enterprise, including spearheading initiatives to transform IT operations and expand connectivity during its large-scale corporate campus expansion.

“ Brad is a trusted and accomplished IT leader, and we are delighted to welcome him to this new role as head of our organization’s technology group,” said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. “ Since joining us more than a decade ago, he has played a critical role in elevating technology across our enterprise, supporting our growth, and serving our associates and businesses.”

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by over 2,000 associates and more than 15,000 clinician providers covering all 50 states, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest U.S. healthcare staffing companies with more than $2 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

