Jackery Strengthens Market Presence with Canadian Tire Corporation Retail Partnership

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Jackery – the original leader of portable solar power solutions – announced a significant milestone in its North American retail expansion, through a new partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation stores.

Solar power enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals are now able to purchase Jackery’s award-winning solar generators in 315 Canadian Tire Corporation locations across the country.

“ We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Canadian Tire Corporation, a prominent retail powerhouse in Canada. This strategic partnership allows us to enhance our retail presence and bring our award-winning solar generators closer to consumers nationwide,” said John Zhang, Head of Americas at Jackery. “ At Jackery, we are dedicated to meeting the rising demand for sustainable energy solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to empower Canadians with convenient access to clean, portable power for various needs, and drive towards a greener future with innovative solutions that cater to our customers.”

Jackery Products Now Available in CTC Stores

As the first brand of solar generators in Canadian Tire Corporation’s product lineup, this news provides a significant endorsement of Jackery’s global reputation for excellence. The launch introduces three of Jackery’s most popular solar generators to shelves:

Jackery Explorer 290: This compact and portable power station offers optimized solar recharging efficiency, empowering users to effortlessly power multiple personal devices.

Jackery Explorer 550: The versatile Jackery 550 is a reliable solar generator perfect for off-road adventures and on-the-go power needs. It effortlessly powers televisions, laptops, drones, cooking devices, and more, while boasting enhanced safety features.

Jackery Explorer 880: Designed for specialty applications, the Jackery 880 delivers an impressive 1000 watts of continuous output. With the ability to charge up to eight different devices simultaneously, including kitchen gear, laptops, iPads, phones, mini-fridges, and cameras, it offers unparalleled versatility.

About Jackery

Jackery is a leading and pioneering maker of solar power technologies across the globe. Since its inception in 2012, the California-based company has received numerous product awards and achieved significant growth milestones, with a remarkable two million units sold to date. Jackery has established itself as a trusted brand in the industry, catering to the power needs of outdoor enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers. With a decade of success behind us, Jackery continues to innovate and provide reliable, safe solutions that empower users to embrace clean energy and explore the great outdoors with confidence.

