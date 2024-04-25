Jack Mead Launches Vagaro Master Class to Help Salon & Beauty Professionals Grow Their Business

STEVENAGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading international salon and spa software, and Jack Mead, award-winning hair stylist, salon owner, and educator, officially announced the release of their highly-anticipated Master Class series, delivering expert insights on using the power of social media to cultivate an expanding business.





Mead, also a finalist in the hit UK reality TV competition, The Big Blowout, lead stylist at London Fashion Week and 2022 British Hairdressing Awards finalist – skyrocketed his salon social media presence during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now has a waitlist of over 500 clients that grows every day.

In his Vagaro Master Class, Mead teaches beauty industry professionals his insider insights on using social media to grow a business, connect with their audience, build brand awareness, gain new customers, retain existing ones, and drive more sales.

“I have invested thousands of hours in trying to learn and understand social media. I am grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge with you, so that you don’t have to. Join me on my new Vagaro Master Class on using social media to grow your business,” says Mead.

The Master Class is broken up into three easily digestible episodes for the busy salon professional. Each episode focuses on different key topics, including:

Identifying Your Key Audience: Mead says, “You can’t do everything to appeal to everyone.” Mead guides salon professionals to tailor their social media content to resonate with their audience effectively.

Finding Your Niche: By teaching salon professionals how to stay inspired and think outside the box, Mead empowers them to create compelling content that sets their salon apart from the competition.

Retaining Your Audience: Mead shares proven strategies for retaining clients and engaging with social media followers, fostering a consistent brand and a sense of community that keeps followers engaged and connected.

Vagaro Chief Marketing Officer Charity Hudnall says, “By combining a deep understanding of the salon and beauty industry with cutting-edge social media strategies, the team at Vagaro hopes this collaboration with Jack Mead continues to inspire salon professionals to reach new heights of success.”

Visit Jack Mead’s Vagaro Master Class to access lessons and complimentary worksheet.

Mead’s lessons constitute one season of the overall Vagaro Master Class Series, which helps salon and spa professionals adapt the knowledge and mindset of successful business owners and celebrity entrepreneurs to their own business goals.

