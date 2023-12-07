Home Business Wire Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Announces the Return of 20th Annual Art, Beats...
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Announces the Return of 20th Annual Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase

National art and music showcase gears up for 20th Anniversary tour

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Art, Beats + Lyrics, the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, is back for its 20th anniversary. Launched in 2004 by Cult Creative as a local art show in Atlanta, Art, Beats + Lyrics provides a platform to celebrate art and hip-hop culture. This year’s showcase invites art and music enthusiasts to come commemorate 20 years of this iconic roadshow.


“Art, Beats + Lyrics merges together two things that have the unique ability to connect people of all cultures, ages, and ethnicities — music and art, ” says Keenan Harris, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Brand Director. “For 20 years, Art, Beats + Lyrics has been creating unique art experiences that provide a platform for urban artists and musicians to showcase their artistic creativity.”

Art, Beats + Lyrics has been historically embedded in the community, specifically uniting and providing a national platform for upcoming and seasoned veterans from both the visual art and hip-hop sphere. The 20th anniversary tour stops include Miami, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Attendees will be invited to interact, celebrate, enjoy art from visual artists from across the country, and special musical performances from national recording artists, all while enjoying signature Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey cocktails. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the newly launched “The Verse: AB+L Metaverse Experience” at each tour stop.

“It’s amazing to think that we are celebrating our 20th year of highlighting the intersection between hip hop and visual art,” says Art, Beats + Lyrics founder Jabari Graham. “This year won’t disappoint as our mix of artists is worthy of a 20-year anniversary celebration,” says Art, Beats + Lyrics curator Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, a full length documentary capturing the story behind Art, Beats + Lyrics is scheduled to be released in early 2024. For more information and event details, please visit www.jackhoneyabl.com.

About Jack Daniel’s:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Bonded, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Fly Straight. Drink Responsibly.

JACK DANIEL’S TENNESSEE HONEY is a trademark of JACK DANIEL PROPERTIES INC. ©2023. Jack Daniel’s. Whiskey Specialty, 35% ALC./VOL.(70 proof). Produced and Bottled by JACK DANIEL DISTILLERY, Lynchburg, TENNESSEE, U.S.A.

