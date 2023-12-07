Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Announces the Return of 20th Annual Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase

National art and music showcase gears up for 20th Anniversary tour

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Art, Beats + Lyrics, the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, is back for its 20th anniversary. Launched in 2004 by Cult Creative as a local art show in Atlanta, Art, Beats + Lyrics provides a platform to celebrate art and hip-hop culture. This year’s showcase invites art and music enthusiasts to come commemorate 20 years of this iconic roadshow.





“Art, Beats + Lyrics merges together two things that have the unique ability to connect people of all cultures, ages, and ethnicities — music and art, ” says Keenan Harris, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Brand Director. “For 20 years, Art, Beats + Lyrics has been creating unique art experiences that provide a platform for urban artists and musicians to showcase their artistic creativity.”

Art, Beats + Lyrics has been historically embedded in the community, specifically uniting and providing a national platform for upcoming and seasoned veterans from both the visual art and hip-hop sphere. The 20th anniversary tour stops include Miami, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Attendees will be invited to interact, celebrate, enjoy art from visual artists from across the country, and special musical performances from national recording artists, all while enjoying signature Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey cocktails. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the newly launched “The Verse: AB+L Metaverse Experience” at each tour stop.

“It’s amazing to think that we are celebrating our 20th year of highlighting the intersection between hip hop and visual art,” says Art, Beats + Lyrics founder Jabari Graham. “This year won’t disappoint as our mix of artists is worthy of a 20-year anniversary celebration,” says Art, Beats + Lyrics curator Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, a full length documentary capturing the story behind Art, Beats + Lyrics is scheduled to be released in early 2024. For more information and event details, please visit www.jackhoneyabl.com.

