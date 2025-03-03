Jabil Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Nearly Half Compared to Baseline, Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Progress Report

Company committed to responsible operations and resource efficiency in alignment with customer goals and global standards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has released its fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Progress Report, detailing the strides the company has made toward achieving its five-year sustainability goals. The report highlights Jabil’s substantial progress in reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions, diverting waste from landfills, and giving back to the communities where employees live and work.

“As we navigate an era defined by complex global challenges, I am proud to reflect on the bold action and meaningful collaborations that have reinforced Jabil’s commitment to ‘doing the right thing in the right way’ for our customers, employees, and the communities where we operate,” said Mike Dastoor, CEO. “Jabil’s comprehensive sustainability strategy positions us to address these challenges head-on by establishing guiding principles that inform our decisions and drive us toward a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Fiscal year 2024 highlights:

Reduced enterprise-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46% compared to our fiscal year 2019 baseline through company-wide commitments to renewable energy use and energy efficient solutions. Having already achieved a 29% reduction by the close of fiscal year 2023 — two years ahead of schedule — Jabil is set to exceed its 50% reduction target by 2030.

Expanded our Scope 3 indirect GHG emission inventory, gaining a more complete understanding of the company’s total carbon footprint.

Reached 10% of applicable sites achieving 90% or more landfill diversion, putting us halfway to our five-year goal.

Jabil joined the Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) to collaborate with other industry leaders working toward circularity and a more sustainable electronics future.

Acquired Mikros Technologies, a leader in energy efficient liquid cooling solutions for thermal management.

Completed over 589,000 volunteer hours in our local communities during calendar year 2024, surpassing our goal of 500,000 hours.

With new regulations like the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and state-level policies placing an even greater emphasis on environmental and social responsibility, Jabil remains committed to aligning with global regulatory standards and supporting our customers through strategies and solutions that bolster their own sustainability targets.

"At Thermo Fisher, our ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 is firmly rooted in our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Collaborating with suppliers like Jabil accelerates our collective progress on this journey and plays a vital role in advancing our shared goal for a healthier planet,” said Alyssa Caddle, Director, Sustainability at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"Ocado's sustainability goals are arranged around 4Cs — climate, circularity, conduct, and community — with a commitment to net zero in our entire value chain (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2040. Jabil has been a key strategic partner supporting our Scope 3 decarbonization path. Their advancements in sustainability and expertise in the circular economy are significantly augmenting our sustainability initiatives and we look forward to continuing to work with Jabil to deliver our commitments to responsible sourcing,” said Julia Rowe, Sustainability Director at Ocado.

Across the board, Jabil has made headway on the data-driven sustainability goals established in 2021. The company’s annual sustainability report includes updates aligned to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“The rapidly changing legal and regulatory landscape is driving businesses to reassess what and how to report on sustainability matters. While this presents new challenges in collecting and communicating sustainability data, we recognize the opportunities it creates for integrated sustainability initiatives, backed by data-driven strategies, which encourage operational efficiency and innovation. For global markets, these developments highlight the importance of consistent practices across regions, enabling companies to not only adapt to compliance requirements but also contribute to meaningful environmental and social progress,” said Thomas Cetta, Jabil SVP and Chief Compliance Officer.

To download the fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Progress Report, visit jabil.com/sustainability.

