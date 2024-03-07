Home Business Wire Jabil Receives Prestigious 2023 Shingo Prize in Shanghai
Jabil Receives Prestigious 2023 Shingo Prize in Shanghai

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) announced that its site in Shanghai has received the Shingo Prize, the world’s highest standard for organizational and operational excellence. The award from the Shingo Institute — a program of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University — recognizes organizations that achieve operational excellence by applying the principles of the Shingo Model.




Jabil’s site in Shanghai is the largest medical device manufacturer recognized with the Shingo Prize since 2008, according to the Shingo Institute.

“Shanghai’s commitment to operational excellence goes to the very heart of what the company stands for,” said Gerald “JJ” Creadon, Executive Vice President of Global Operations. “It starts with employees doing the right thing the first time, following standardized processes and procedures while being supported by a lean culture that is embedded in everything we do. This award represents the work of thousands of our people who demonstrate this exceptional culture every day.”

Jabil established its site in Shanghai in 2002 and now employs over 3,000 people. It offers electronics manufacturing services to clients in various sectors such as automotive, 5G, networking and storage, industrial, and healthcare. The Shanghai site is certified by the FDA and NMPA. It has a wide range of capabilities such as new product introduction (NPI), kitting, Build-to-Order (BTO), Configure-to-Order (CTO), and high-level, complex assembly and integration. The site also boasts an ISO Class 7 microbiological and chemical lab.

“This is an incredible recognition. A key component of achieving this prestigious award is being able to demonstrate throughout the organization that the key tenets of our culture are understood and are part of the team’s DNA,” said Mike Mahaz, Senior Vice President of Global Business Units.

With more than 100 sites across the globe, Jabil’s commitment to operational excellence is a driving force towards the company’s ability to navigate and implement practical solutions and options that best serve the needs of its customers given the commonality of systems embedded throughout the company’s seamless network of factories around the globe.

In Jabil’s journey for the award, eight examiners from the Shingo Institute evaluated the site based on the institute’s rigorous principles, such as Cultural Enablers, Continuous Improvement, and Enterprise Alignment. The team will receive the award at the 36th Annual Shingo Conference held from May 9-10 in Orlando, Florida.

This is Jabil’s second Shingo Prize recognition. The company’s site in Bray, Ireland, was awarded the Shingo Prize in 2021.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world’s top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

