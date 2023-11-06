J5 and Leaf, Experts in Wireless Infrastructure, Rebrand as Centerline

The telecom contractors are the latest Centerline subsidiaries to adopt the same name as their parent company.

J5 (now doing business as Centerline) is a telecommunications infrastructure company that performs both wireless and wireline services, including site acquisition, leasing, permitting, zoning, wireless and fiber engineering, utility coordination, and equipment installation.

Leaf (now doing business as Centerline) is a leading wireless infrastructure company on the West Coast, specializing in small cell, 5G integration, construction management, first responder systems, site acquisition, and architecture and engineering services.

“This is an exciting step for our organization, bringing the teams from J5 and Leaf under the Centerline brand,” said Josh Delman, Founder and CEO of Centerline. “Working together under one name, we will be able to leverage our network of local resources and streamline wireless solutions for clients throughout the western United States.”

J5, established in 2000 and acquired by Centerline in 2021, works directly with each of the top four wireless carriers in the U.S., as well as tower and other infrastructure owners and state and local governments.

Founded in 2013 and acquired by Centerline in 2022, Leaf has completed more than 3,800 deployments across 25 states, collaborating with some of the country’s strictest AHJs (Authorities Having Jurisdiction). Noteworthy projects include:

Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California

Tesla Giga Factory in Reno, Nevada

970 Denny in Seattle, Washington

For more information about Centerline and its subsidiaries, visit www.centerlinecommunications.com.

About Centerline:

A portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, Centerline designs, builds, and maintains next-generation wireless, wireline, and fiber networks, as well as critical infrastructure facilities. The company’s wireless services include site acquisition, architecture and engineering (A&E), and tower construction, modifications, and maintenance. Wireline services include the design/build of critical network facilities and their supporting infrastructure (HVAC and generator) and electric vehicle charging stations. Centerline’s technical services include fiber design/build, RF engineering and compliance, in-building networks, and small cell design/build. To learn more, visit www.centerlinecommunications.com.

