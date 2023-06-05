J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan™ Recognized as Best Digital Initiative and Best Use of Technology

Banking Tech USA Awards Honored Wealth Plan for Expanding Access to Wealth Management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s Wealth Plan was recognized as Best Digital Initiative and Best Use of Technology in Wealth Management in the 2023 Banking Tech USA Awards. Since launching in December 2022, Wealth Plan has helped millions of customers make smart money decisions and plan for their goals.

Wealth Plan is a free digital money coach that helps users plan, save and invest, all in one place. The tool is available to all Chase clients and provides users a full view of their finances, including accounts outside of Chase. It also allows them to set goals, get personalized step-by-step guidance to help reach them and schedule a video meeting and collaborate with an advisor right in the app.

“We are very proud of this recognition. Money is emotional and managing it can be difficult without the right tools. We know from behavioral science that people tend to focus on their current financial situation rather than the future,” said Sam Palmer, Head of Product and Experience at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “With Wealth Plan, customers can build short-term habits that guide long-term behaviors. The tool offers a full picture of the client’s finances and empowers them to take actionable steps towards their goals, at their own pace and from the comfort of their homes.”

All Chase clients can access Wealth Plan free of cost by clicking on the ‘Plan & track’ tab in the Chase Mobile app or on Chase.com.

Wealth Plan continues to earn recognition for its impact on the industry in just months since its launch. Earlier this year, Wealth Plan was named Best Personal Finance Product in the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management also ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Wealth Management Digital Channels in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study.

For more information about Wealth Plan by J.P. Morgan visit www.jpmorgan.com/wealthplan

The Banking Tech USA Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the banking and fintech industries. Read more about the 2023 accolades here.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,100 advisors and ~$691 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow @JPMWealth on Twitter and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management on LinkedIn.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently acquired First Republic. The firm’s wealth-management business will eventually be incorporated in J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: • NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

IMPORTANT: The projections or other information generated by Wealth Plan regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Results may vary with each use and over time.

Banking Tech USA Awards winners (Published 1 June 2023) are selected by a panel of judges who evaluated the nominations based on criteria including their results and impact. Nomination fee paid to organizer at time of submission. Study conducted between March 23, 2023–April 24, 2023. For more information, visit: https://informaconnect.com/banking-tech-awards-usa/nomination-guidelines/

FinTech Breakthrough Award winners (Published 23 March 2023). are selected based on an in-depth research methodology and proprietary scoring system that includes six objective criteria, including product functionality, ease-of-use, technological innovation and impact. Companies do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the list of FinTech Breakthrough Award winners. Less than 10% of candidates reviewed receive an award. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards do not evaluate the quality of services provided to their clients or customers and is not indicative of the Company’s future performance. Fee paid to publisher for licensing use of materials after ranking announced. Study conducted between October 1, 2022–January 11, 2023 . For more information, visit https://fintechbreakthrough.com/judging-process/

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study℠, which measures satisfaction with wealth management websites and mobile apps (Published 22 November 2022). The independent study was conducted between June – August 2022 and is based on responses from 6,375 full-service and self-directed investors, and the evaluated firms do not pay to participate. The ranking shown here may not be representative of all client experiences because they reflect an average or sampling of the client experiences. Each individual client’s experience may vary. License fee paid to publisher for use in promotional materials. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. Insurance products are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

