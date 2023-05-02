J.P. Morgan Completes Acquisition of Aumni

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) today completed its previously announced acquisition of Aumni, a leading provider of investment analytics software to the venture capital industry.

The acquisition of Aumni solidifies J.P. Morgan’s commitment to building the leading private markets platform for companies, their employees and investors, as well as its confidence in the resilience of the venture-backed ecosystem. Aumni also complements the recent launch of Capital Connect by J.P. Morgan and the acquisition of Global Shares. Through continued investment in Aumni, and its other private market assets, J.P. Morgan is positioned to deliver an industry-leading suite of innovative solutions to the private markets.

Founded in 2018, Aumni’s proprietary data analytics engine structures, tracks and analyzes essential legal and economic terms underpinning growth-stage private market transactions, placing critical portfolio investment terms within users’ easy reach. With a diverse client base of over 300 institutions ranging from emerging and established venture managers to leading, multinational asset managers, Aumni has evaluated more than $600 billion in invested capital across more than 17,000 private companies.

J.P. Morgan's Corporate & Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and securities services. The world's most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries.

