Ivo Polten Joins MCF Corporate Finance as Partner, Strengthening the Technology Practice and Establishing a New Presence in Munich

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCF Corporate Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivo Polten as Partner, bolstering its technology practice in Europe. With over two decades of experience in technology investment banking, Ivo brings a wealth of sector-specific expertise, enhancing MCF’s capabilities in advising mid-market technology companies.









As part of his new role, Ivo will co-lead the technology practice and spearhead the opening of a new office in Munich, creating closer proximity to the key hub for financial sponsors and the region’s thriving tech cluster.

Ivo has significant experience in technology M&A and an extensive network of financial sponsors. Before joining MCF, he opened and led GP Bullhound’s Munich office. In this role he focused on advising technology companies across various segments, including software, edtech, and IT & digital services. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director at goetzpartners Corporate Finance, where he completed over 40 transactions in the technology and industrials sectors. Ivo began his career at KPMG in Frankfurt, specialising in M&A within technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT).

Over the years, Ivo has advised numerous European technology companies, including GoStudent, NTT Data, DXC Technology, SNP, POET, SwissQ, EPSA, KEYMILE. His experience spans a variety of complex transactions, supporting strategic growth, acquisitions, and disposals to key industry players. He has also worked with an extensive network of financial sponsors, including Aurelius, Castik, Findos, INVISION, Riverside, VREP, Waterland, to name a few.

Leveraging MCF’s partnership with U.S. firm D.A. Davidson, Ivo Polten will co-lead the technology practice alongside Rita Lei, Erik Pettersson, Aalap B. Merchant and Greg Thomas. The D.A. Davidson MCF International technology team is composed of 50 skilled bankers, including 14 partners and managing directors, who bring deep expertise across a range of technology sectors, such as application software, fintech, infrastructure software, internet and digital media, tech-enabled services, communication, and hardware. Their extensive experience spans capital raising, M&A, debt advisory, sponsor coverage and equity research. With a presence across 19 offices in Europe and the US, the team works seamlessly together, leveraging their global reach to deliver exceptional results. With Ivo’s addition, MCF’s technology practice is further strengthened, positioning D.A. Davidson MCF International for continued success.

Contacts

Press contact



Elaine Kelly



Director Marketing



kelly@mcfcorpfin.com

M +49 151 159 793 48

MCF Corporate Finance GmbH



Emporio Tower | Valentinskamp 70



20355 Hamburg Germany