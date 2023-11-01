IVIOS Unveils New Paint Protection Films Applied to High-performance Mid-sized UAV with Vessel Aerospace at ‘2023 SEMA SHOW’

– IVIOS participates in the ‘2023 SEMA SHOW, the world’s largest car tuning show, and unveils 2 new Paint Protection Film products



SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2023SEMASHOW–Premium automotive film brand, IVIOS (www.iviosfilm.com), is participating in the world’s largest automobile tuning show ‘2023 SEMA SHOW’ today, and has unveiled 2 new vehicle paint protection film (PPF) products that boast outstanding appearance and durability.

In particular, participating in the SEMA SHOW for the second time following in 2022, IVIOS collaborated with Vessel Aerospace, which developed Korea’s first civilian light aircraft, and captured the attention of many visitors by showcasing high-performance medium-sized unmanned aerial vehicle(hereafter referred to as UAV) VAR-500X for the first time at the SEMA SHOW with its new Kaizer Carbon PPF products.

The new products unveiled at this exhibition consist of 2 types: Kaizer Carbon Fiber Imperial Blue PPF and Kaizer Forged Carbon Burgundy PPF, both incorporated with IVIOS’s proprietary PPF top-coating technology ‘Systematic Design of Cross-linked Polymer Technology’.

The three-dimensional effect and glossiness of the existing 3D carbon texture, combined with the luxurious and mystical Imperial Blue and Burgundy tone color, enhances the elegant appearance even more. Additionally, the new PPF products also feature strong durability, due to the premium TPU fabric and advanced top coating technology that Kaizer’s PPF product line boasts.

Furthermore, its excellent water-repellency, stain-resistance, and solvent-resistance functions strengthen the protection of the vehicle-painted surface in harsh external environments. It prevents the surface of the product from the stains by various contaminants, enabling excellent exterior conditions to be maintained for longer periods.

Building upon the partnership with Vessel Aerospace, IVIOS plans to expand its roadmap for developing aerial paint protection film products, as well as TPU-based protection film products for aviation and industrial applications.

The SEMA SHOW, the world’s largest automotive tuning show, is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from October 31st to November 3rd. IVIOS’ new paint protection film products and Vessel Aerospace’s high-performance medium-sized UAV will be showcased at booth North Hall, No.12427.

Steve Kim, the Brand Managing Director of IVIOS, said, “The need for paint protection film products is expected to increase globally not only in the automobile industry but also in various industries such as the aviation industry. Based on our proprietary material and coating technology, IVIOS will strive to lead the global market with durable and sophisticated design products that differentiate itself from other industry players.”

IVIOS has introduced automotive film brands such as Schutzen Window Film products, Kaizer Paint Protection Film products, and Axion Windshield Protection Film products, targeting major global markets home and abroad in 2021. Among them, ‘Kaizer Paint Protection Film’, a protective film product for vehicles that provides excellent surface glossiness, transparency, and long-term durability, is currently receiving positive reviews in the market.

The high-performance medium-sized UAV VAR-500X, featuring IVIOS’s new product, is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) medium-sized UAV capable of long-range operations. It has a wingspan of 3.9 meters, width of 5.0 meters, a maximum takeoff weight of 150 kilograms, and a top speed of 180 km/h. Based on these, it allows to perform versatile missions, including long-endurance flights, high-speed mobility, and long-range operations.

More information about other IVIOS brands and Kaizer paint protection film products is available at www.iviosfilm.com.

About IVIOS

IVIOS is a global brand established by experts with outstanding technology in the film industry. IVIOS provides automotive paint protection films, windshield protection films, protective film products and other high-performance automotive film products across the world, providing differentiated performance and superior durability.

With its creative, state-of-the-art materials design and coating technology, unrivaled product design and research & development infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities with strict quality control capabilities, IVIOS responds quickly to market needs and provides leading products. For more information on IVIOS and its products, please visit www.iviosfilm.com.

