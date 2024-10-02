Home Business Wire Iveda Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement
Iveda Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global leader in cloud-based AI, today announced that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This compliance follows Iveda’s stock trading above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, Nasdaq has confirmed that the matter is now closed.


“We are pleased to announce that Iveda has regained full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “Our team remains committed to advancing our innovative AI and IoT technologies to support smart city initiatives and global safety applications. We also believe maintaining our NASDAQ listing is important to our ultimate value creation for our shareholders.”

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) provides global solutions for cloud-based video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter most. Iveda’s technology delivers instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations worldwide to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of the digital transformation of cities across the globe, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices to support public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environmental preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.”

Contacts

Olivia Civiletto Erwin

iveda@dottedlinecomm.com

