Ivanti’s Michelle Hodges, Leslie Alore and Leigh Lebow Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel List

CRN celebrates these leaders for their commitment to channel excellence.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel and Partner Alliances, Leslie Alore, Global VP of Growth Marketing and Leigh Lebow, Senior Director of Partner Marketing, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show an ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

Below is more information about each honoree — offering insights into their background and how they’ve helped drive channel success.

Michelle Hodges spearheads Ivanti’s worldwide partner ecosystem, playing a pivotal role in the company’s global expansion and go-to-market (GTM) strategies. Her expertise and leadership have been instrumental in enhancing partner relations and extending Ivanti’s market reach.

Leslie Alore is instrumental in shaping Ivanti’s market positioning and driving demand generation through cutting-edge marketing strategies. Her expertise in leveraging data to inform growth tactics has made her an invaluable asset to the Ivanti team and its partners.

Leigh Lebow, with her profound understanding of partner marketing, has successfully developed and executed strategies that enhance partner engagement, enablement and profitability. Her efforts have greatly supported the expansion of Ivanti’s partner network and its overall market reach.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized alongside Leslie Alore and Leigh Lebow by CRN for our efforts in driving channel excellence,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances, Ivanti. “Earning this accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, our commitment to our partners and the transformative impact of our work.”

The full list of the 2024 Women of the Channel can be viewed at crn.com/wotc.

Visit here for more information on Ivanti’s One Partner Program.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

