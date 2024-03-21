Ivanti to Hold 2024 Solutions Summit in Dallas Featuring Radical Futurist Sam Rad as Keynote Speaker

Extensive opportunities to learn, network and get hands-on with the technology that makes Everywhere Work happen.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, released details of its annual global conference series, Ivanti Solutions Summit. Back in person for the first time since 2019, the summit will take place April 9-12, 2024 in Grapevine, TX at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. In addition to the Solutions Summit core program, Ivanti will host a Partner Summit on April 9, 2024.





Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from over 70 sessions, including keynotes, roundtables, panel discussions, workshops and labs, demos, and customer success stories. Speakers will delve into the future of AI, cybersecurity, IT, and the concept of Everywhere Work.

“As the way we work evolves, IT and security professionals play a pivotal role in driving progress. Ivanti Solutions Summit 2024 serves as a platform to enhance knowledge and propel organizations forward to shape the future of work,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO, Ivanti. “Throughout the event, attendees can discover tools and solutions that can be readily implemented, as well as develop strategies for effectively navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the modern workplace.”

Conference highlights include:

Keynotes : Hear Ivanti CEO, Jeff Abbott and special guest, radical futurist Samantha Radocchia (Sam Rad) , in an illuminating keynote session discussing the impact and implications of Everywhere Work on the future of work. Additionally, CPO Srinivas Mukkamala, along with a panel of industry executives, will discuss how organizations can break down barriers for CIOs and CISOs so everywhere work can thrive now and into the future.

: Hear Ivanti CEO, Jeff Abbott and special guest, radical futurist , in an illuminating keynote session discussing the impact and implications of Everywhere Work on the future of work. Additionally, CPO Srinivas Mukkamala, along with a panel of industry executives, will discuss how organizations can break down barriers for CIOs and CISOs so everywhere work can thrive now and into the future. Education: Attendees can enjoy multiple tracks covering a huge range of subjects with the option of pre- and post-event certification exams. Attendees can purchase exam vouchers for exclusive use in the ISS 2024 testing center for a discounted fee of $75 (a $150 value). Testing will take place on Tuesday, April 9th (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT) and Friday, April 12th (8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT).

Attendees can enjoy multiple tracks covering a huge range of subjects with the option of pre- and post-event certification exams. Attendees can purchase exam vouchers for exclusive use in the ISS 2024 testing center for a discounted fee of $75 (a $150 value). Testing will take place on Tuesday, April 9th (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT) and Friday, April 12th (8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT). Diversity in Tech Luncheon : Taking place on Thursday, April 11 at 12 p.m. CT, the luncheon anchored by a panel discussion will explore how the AI revolution can enable positive change in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) in the tech industry.

: Taking place on Thursday, April 11 at 12 p.m. CT, the luncheon anchored by a panel discussion will explore how the AI revolution can enable positive change in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) in the tech industry. Exhibition Center: Meet sponsors from across the Ivanti partner ecosystem and get hands-on demos of the latest solutions.

Meet sponsors from across the Ivanti partner ecosystem and get hands-on demos of the latest solutions. Networking: Connect with peers, industry leaders, Ivanti experts and partners during the Summit and build your network. Attendees also have the opportunity to book a one-on-one meeting with select Ivanti executives and product leaders.

Helping make this all possible are the sponsors of the Ivanti Solution Summit, namely Zimperium. Their generous support is greatly appreciated.

For more information about the conference series, and to register, visit the 2024 Ivanti Solutions Summit page here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Ivanti

press@ivanti.com