Ivanti Reinforces Commitment to Cybersecurity and Customers with New Product and Engineering Leadership Hires

Palo Alto Networks, Meta and Google alums join Ivanti to further accelerate growth and further its SaaS transformation.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, today announced four new leadership appointments in its product and engineering organization. These appointments signal Ivanti’s commitment to cybersecurity and its determination to accelerate growth while advancing its SaaS product strategy and development.





“These leadership appointments were made through a meticulous and deliberate selection process evaluating their industry knowledge, experience and proven track record of delivering results. I am thrilled to add these proven leaders to our already world-class team because they each perfectly align with our strategic goals and commitment to innovation,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “Expanding our product and engineering team at Ivanti is critical in leading us to a SaaS-driven future and accelerating opportunities.”

Ivanti has added the following leaders:

Ravi Iyer, Chief Technology Officer, Transformation

Iyer brings over 30 years of skills and expertise as a cybersecurity professional focused on product development and delivery. He has held leadership roles as the head of product in late-stage start-ups including Good Technology, WhiteHat Security and Cybereason, as well as in publicly listed companies like Splunk, Synopsys and Sun Microsystems. He holds a BS from Bangalore University, an MBA from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Missouri. As the CTO, one of Iyer’s key responsibilities will be to lead the transformation of the solution portfolio to be a platform-based cloud service.

Ram Motipally, Vice President, Business Development

Motipally has over 23 years of experience in mobility, security and enterprise software/SaaS. In his last role, he led Business Development and Partnerships for Google Cloud’s IoT and AR/VR products. Before that, Motipally was one of the founding members of Samsung Knox — a mobility and security suite for Enterprise. An engineer with an MBA specializing in Marketing, he has sales and account management experience as well. Motipally’s key focus area is to drive Technology Partnerships that are complementary to Ivanti’s offerings.

Aman Teja, Vice President, Engineering Core Services

Teja is an experienced technology leader with a track record of delivering large-scale distributed SaaS systems and platforms – both for consumers and enterprises. Prior to Ivanti, Teja served as an engineering leader for tech giants including Meta’s WhatsApp team, Zynga and Yahoo. He holds an MS in Technology from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Teja will lead the delivery of Engineering Core Services capabilities for Ivanti Platform convergence.

Hitesh Kapoor, Vice President of Product Management, EXM

Kapoor is a seasoned product leader with 20+ years of experience building products in the networking and security space. He was most recently with Palo Alto Networks where he led product management and strategy for Cortex XSOAR and AIOps for NGFW. He’s worked with brands such as Aruba, RiskSense (acquired by Ivanti), Forescout, and Cisco. Kapoor holds an MBA in technology strategy, finance, and marketing from the University of California, Davis, an MS in computer science from the University of Texas, Dallas, and a B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU, Varanasi. Kapoor’s core responsibility will be further developing and innovating on the EXM solution set especially focusing on bridging the gap between IT and security, bringing AI capabilities to the solution and broadening our tech partner ecosystem.

“I am grateful to take the reins as Ivanti’s CTO to define, drive, and deliver the technology strategy and SaaS acceleration for the entire portfolio of Ivanti products and solutions,” said Ravi Iyer, Chief Technology Officer at Ivanti. “Collaborating closely with Srinivas and our dedicated team, I anticipate we will bring even more innovation to the market.”

With these strategic executive appointments, Ivanti is positioned to enhance its product catalog and deliver high-quality solutions to fortify the cybersecurity landscape.

