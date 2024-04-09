Ivanti Recognizes Outstanding Partners with 2023 Partner of the Year Awards

Partners recognized for outstanding performance and contributions to the partner network.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner of the Year Awards. The Partner of the Year awards honor Ivanti’s top-performing partners and recognize their exceptional contributions to customers and business impact.





“2023 was a highly anticipated year for many of us, as it marked the much-awaited return to growth for our partners. By locking arms with our partners, the growth we witnessed was not just a gradual increase from the previous year, but a remarkable transformation for our business,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at Ivanti. “These awards offer us a unique opportunity to celebrate our partner’s contributions to our success and momentum; and highlight the tremendous impact our partners have every day. We are grateful for their investment, loyalty and partnership, and look forward to celebrating more successes together in 2024.”

Locking arms with our partners has enabled Ivanti to better service customers and has resulted in key wins across the globe. This dynamic and powerful ecosystem delivered strategic launches with major global carriers, top enterprise migrations and impressive innovation of services and integrations. These awards honor our partners’ contributions to our success and momentum while offering us a unique opportunity to highlight the tremendous impact our partners have every day. We are thrilled to recognize these remarkable organizations for their partnership, commitment and innovative service.

The awards spanned various categories and regions — each honoring exceptional achievements by Ivanti partners in their respective fields:

Global Channel Sales Partner of the Year 2023: Softcat

Global Distribution Partner of the Year 2023: Carahsoft

EMEA Channel Sales Partner of the Year 2023: Softcat

AMS Channel Sales Partner of the Year 2023: CDW

APAC Channel Sales Partner of the Year 2023: Service Quality Australia

EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year 2023: Infinigate

AMS Distribution Partner of the Year 2023: Carahsoft

APAC Distribution Partner of the Year 2023: Macnica Japan

EMEA Services Partner of the Year 2023: MarXtar

AMS Services Partner of the Year 2023: NCSi

APAC Services Partner of the Year 2023: Crossroad Consulting Pte Ltd

EMEA Breakout Partner of the Year 2023: Clever Choice

EMEA Breakout Partner of the Year 2023: Invent

AMS Breakout Partner of the Year 2023: Empower Solutions

APAC Breakout Partner of the Year 2023: Acceron Infosol Pvt Ltd

Award winners will be honored at the Ivanti Partner Summit on April 9, 2024 during the Ivanti Solutions Summit. The selection process for these awards involved various factors relevant to each category. Comprehensive yearly analyses and rankings were performed for each partner within their respective regions to determine the winners.

At Ivanti, our partner ecosystem is structured around helping deliver value to customers. By aligning coverage to maximize our value agreement, eliminating unnecessary channel/sales conflict and creating transparent and secure solutions by enabling cross-ecosystem collaboration, we meet customers where they are — driving customer success and real outcomes, together.

For more information on the Ivanti Partner Program, please visit here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

