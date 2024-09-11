Ivanti Receives German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) Clearance for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) for use with Apple® iNDIGO Devices

In order to secure Apple mobile devices within German authorities, Ivanti has been accepted into BSI’s certification program for Ivanti EPMM.

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, has been accepted into BSI’s certification program (German Federal Office for Information Security) for Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) on Apple® iNDIGO (iOS Native Devices in Government Operations) devices. In order to secure Apple mobile devices within German authorities, BSI has issued a certification ID (BSI-DSZ-CC-1241) for this initiative.





With the increasing complexity of the threat landscape and evolution of threat-actor tactics, endpoint security and management has never been more critical to both IT staff and employees. BSI mandates that Apple iNDIGO devices adhere to the highest security standards for handling classified information. By permitting usage of Ivanti EPMM with iNDIGO devices, BSI will make it suitable for use by government authorities with classified information.

“We are pleased to be one of the first companies to receive acceptance for the BSI certification program with Apple iNDIGO — providing secure, confidential and efficient communication tools for German authorities,” says Günter Mayer, Vice President of Carrier International at Ivanti. “We’ve challenged ourselves to look critically at every phase of our processes, and every product, to ensure the highest level of protection for our customers. By starting the process to certify EPMM, we help German authorities gain access to an all-in-one endpoint management system that provides visibility, actionable insights and security.”

With this clearance, Ivanti continues to deliver on its commitment to fundamentally transform the Ivanti security operating model and strengthen the overall security posture of its product portfolio. Ivanti is executing a plan that accelerates security initiatives and implements improved practices to anticipate, prevent and protect against future threats — helping to make Everywhere Work safer.

For more information, please visit Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM).

