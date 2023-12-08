Ivanti Named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List

The annual award recognizes Ivanti for its CSR program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business List in the General Excellence category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies of all sizes that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.





Ivanti earned its position for its progressive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and its vital role in securing a safer cyber landscape. As a company dedicated to serving and supporting both local and global communities, Ivanti is proud to receive recognition for its commitment to driving positive societal change.

“We are honored to be included on Inc.’s prestigious list,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “We accept Inc.’s distinction as a testament to our consistent efforts and dedication not just to our mission of elevating Everywhere Work but also our commitment to supporting and serving the many communities in which we live and work. We are proud of the contributions we make to establish a more sustainable future and a safer digital realm for companies around the globe.”

To learn more about Ivanti’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, visit Ivanti CSR.

For the complete list of Inc. 2023 Best in Business honorees, visit here.

