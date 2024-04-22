Ivanti Earns ISO 14001 Certification and Launches Global Tree-Planting Initiative for Earth Day, Fostering Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability Efforts

Additionally, Ivanti plans to leverage insights from its comprehensive greenhouse gas footprint assessment to reduce its environmental impact.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, announced that it has achieved the ISO 14001 certification — demonstrating its adherence to the highest standards for environmental management systems.





The internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS) provides a framework for organizations to continually improve their environmental performance. By adhering to this standard, Ivanti ensures they are taking proactive measures to minimize their environmental footprint, comply with relevant legal requirements and achieve their environmental objectives.

Additionally, in honor of Earth Day, Ivanti is launching a global tree-planting initiative. With the help of Ecologi, Ivanti has pledged to plant 2,723 trees — one for each employee. This initiative not only contributes to reforestation efforts but also underpins Ivanti’s broader mission towards fostering environmental stewardship. Beyond this initiative, Ivanti has embarked on several other eco-conscious improvements within the organization, notably eliminating the use of single use cups across many of its offices in favor of durable ceramic alternatives.

“Achieving the ISO 14001 certification as a group is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental excellence,” said Bernadette Wilson, Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor at Ivanti. “Our efforts don’t stop here. Collaborating with Greenly, a carbon accounting platform, has provided us with crucial insights into our carbon footprint. This collaboration has helped Ivanti understand our path forward and make significant reductions in our environmental impact.”

Ivanti plans to leverage the insights gained from its comprehensive greenhouse gas footprint assessment to implement targeted strategies aimed at reducing its environmental impact. This includes striving for an improved EcoVadis score, reinforcing its dedication to continuous environmental improvement.

To learn more about Ivanti’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, visit Ivanti CSR.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Press Contact



Ivanti



press@ivanti.com