Ivanti Contributes to the 2024 Verizon Mobile Security Index, Which Finds Escalating Risks in Mobile and IoT Security

In addition, Ivanti and Verizon will host a webinar on minimizing mobile risk to gain better visibility and control on September 19 at 2:00 p.m. CDT

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, announced its participation in the 2024 Verizon Mobile Security Index report which details the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization.





In light of Everywhere Work, employees are increasingly dependent on mobile and IoT devices to get their work done — causing the number of connected devices to grow exponentially. However, these devices are becoming a leading risk. Mobile security needs to be a priority as less-secure devices connect to business networks. This year’s report, in its seventh iteration, goes beyond employee-level mobile usage and extends into the usage of IoT devices and sensors and the security concerns the growth of these devices can present.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Verizon on their annual Mobile Security Index report. Our contribution aims to shed light on the dynamic and evolving mobile threat landscape—specifically as it relates to edge devices,” said Chris Goettl, VP Product Management at Ivanti. “Edge devices are an appealing target for sophisticated cyber attackers because they are hard to fully monitor and serve as entry points into an organization’s network – which can result in data breaches and significant operational disruptions. This report identifies trends in threat actor behavior and how security professionals can safeguard their organization and better understand the various threats to their mobile environments.”

The Verizon Business 2024 Mobile Security Index helps inform cybersecurity decisions for leaders of businesses of all sizes and in key sectors. As mobile and IoT threats rise, the need for robust security measures has never been greater. The report identifies top mobile security threats across the evolving threat landscape.

As with previous reports, it’s been a collaboration with leading industry players—including Lookout, Jamf among others.

“The insights and analysis from Ivanti for the 2024 MSI underscore the growing risks in mobile and IoT landscapes,” said Mike Caralis, VP of Business Markets, Verizon Business. “Ivanti’s deep comprehension of the intricacies and risks tied to mobile and IoT devices has significantly enhanced this year’s report.”

In addition to the report, experts from Ivanti and Verizon will be hosting a webinar on minimizing risk to get better visibility and control on September 19 at 2:00 p.m. CDT. To register for the event, please visit here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyper automation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Press Contacts

press@ivanti.com