Ivanti Connects with the International cyberintelligence.institute from Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, a technology company that breaks down barriers between IT and security to enable Everywhere Work, will collaborate with the cyberintelligence.institute (CII) in Frankfurt. As a supporting member, the company aims to leverage mutual knowledge exchange, research funding, studies, and analyses to further align its offerings with the cyber requirements of its customers. One approach Ivanti will advance in collaboration with CII is Secure by Design.





In a world of ever evolving threats, CII, as an independent research institution, brings together scientific expertise and security know-how from providers to more rapidly implement holistic security concepts for companies and organizations.

The goal of the newly founded CII is to strengthen the digital resilience of the economy, society, and government institutions in collaboration with partners. The institute’s interdisciplinary approach is globally focused. At the heart of its mission is the open exchange with security experts from academia, industry, and society to effectively develop the right responses to modern attack vectors.

“Ivanti’s partnership contribution plays an important role in identifying potential vulnerabilities from product development to deployment. This is crucial because cybersecurity has increasingly become a fundamental prerequisite for any sustainable digitalization, both in the economy and in public administration,” explains Prof. Dr. Dennis-Kenji Kipker, Research Director of the cyberintelligence.institute and Professor of IT Security Law. “Cybersecurity thrives on participation and active, open information sharing. Ivanti enables modern work cultures with a central security management system. Together, we will continue to strengthen this approach.”

Ivanti brings extensive expertise in secure endpoint and service management, endpoint and network security, as well as experience in optimizing security solutions and customer-oriented security to the partnership. In the context of “Everywhere Work,” Ivanti is committed to developing secure solutions and implementing improved practices to anticipate, prevent, and counter future cyber threats. To do this, Ivanti is bolstering product security and embracing Secure by Design principles.

“CII offers an exceptional opportunity for collaboration. Through our cooperation with CII, we aim to contribute significantly to a comprehensive security approach. Science and the industry must work hand in hand to develop interdisciplinary cybersecurity concepts,” says Alexander Neff, VP EMEA Central at Ivanti. “Companies can hardly manage the integration of different IT disciplines and solutions in-house anymore. As a comprehensive solutions provider for the entire IT workplace, we offer expertise in endpoint and service management as well as endpoint and network security. Our task is to simplify security management for customers.”

About the cyberintelligence.institute (CII)

New times require a new form of research: the cyberintelligence.institute (CII) – a place where innovation, technology, strategy, and resilience converge. At the intersection of business and academia, NGOs, and start-ups, CII in Frankfurt am Main develops new solutions for a secure digital future. The core idea is cooperation, dialogue, and interdisciplinary and global information and knowledge exchange to make the state, economy, and society more resilient. Holistic concepts are needed that understand cybersecurity not just as an abstract technical-organizational responsibility but as a societal task to protect shared European values. In this way, the cyberintelligence.institute actively promotes greater digital security in an era of new digital challenges. More information is available on the CII website at www.cyberintelligence.institute.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

