Ivanti Collaborates with Greenly to Enhance Carbon Accounting and Accelerate Sustainability Program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, is excited to announce its collaboration with Greenly, a cutting-edge carbon accounting platform. This strategic partnership is a significant milestone for Ivanti as it underscores the company’s commitment to improving its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and marks a pivotal step in its ambitious sustainability program. We are announcing our partnership in support of World Environment Day and World Ocean Day.

Ivanti chose to collaborate with Greenly due to the platform’s exceptional communication approach and its ability to actively engage employees in sustainability efforts. Greenly’s platform not only boasts a sleek and modern design but also provides an intuitive user experience that resonates with Ivanti’s workforce.

“Our collaboration with Greenly represents a key evolution in Ivanti’s journey towards sustainability,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “We are dedicated to delivering outstanding digital employee experiences while also protecting our planet. By partnering with Greenly and their advanced carbon accounting capabilities, we can effectively measure, manage, and reduce our carbon emissions, furthering our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Greenly’s CEO, Alexis Normand, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Ivanti in their sustainability endeavors. Together, we can drive positive change, empower employees, and establish sustainable practices across the organization. Ivanti’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment aligns perfectly with our values and mission.“

The collaboration between Ivanti and Greenly will enable accurate carbon accounting across Ivanti’s operations, allowing the company to identify areas for improvement and strengthen its sustainable practices. By actively involving employees, Ivanti aims to foster a culture of sustainability and inspire positive action throughout the organization.

This collaboration is a testament to Ivanti’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences while prioritizing sustainability. By embracing innovative solutions and engaging stakeholders, Ivanti continues to lead the way in empowering people and organizations to thrive in the Everywhere Work era.

About Greenly

Founded in October 2019 by Alexis Normand (CEO, ex-Health Director of Withings, HEC, Sciences-Po, passed through the Boston office of Withings and Techstars), Matthieu Vegreville (CTO, X-Telecom, data scientist at Withings) and Arnaud Delubac (CMO, ESSEC-Centrale, INSEE, previously in charge of digital communication in the Prime Minister’s office), Offspend SAS launched Greenly in January 2020, the world’s first carbon accounting platform with nearly 1,000 corporate clients in France, the UK and the USA. Greenly’s climate tech now enables all companies, regardless of their size or sector, to contribute to the fight against global warming, starting with a simple measurement of their CO2 emissions. Once the assessment has been carried out, Greenly helps them to define a roadmap to help them align themselves with a Net Zero Contributor trajectory. Greenly obtained the B-Corp label in September 2022 and intends to make its expertise available to the community.

For more information please visit https://www.greenly.earth/

Follow Greenly on Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram

About Ivanti:

Ivanti elevates and secures Everywhere Work so that people and organizations can thrive. We make technology work for people, not the other way around. Today’s employees use a wide range of corporate and personal devices to access IT applications and data over multiple networks to stay productive wherever and however they work. Ivanti is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages, and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organization. Over 40,000 customers, including 88 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to help them deliver an excellent digital employee experience and improve IT and security team productivity and efficiency. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected, and valued, and we are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees, and the planet.

For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

