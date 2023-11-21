Ivanti Cited as a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Report by Independent Research Firm

Some of Ivanti’s top scores were in the operating system support, discovery and vision criteria.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, was among the select companies that Forrester Research invited to participate in its The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Q4 2023 report. In this evaluation, some of Ivanti’s top scores were in the operating system support, discovery, vision, and roadmap criteria.





The report evaluated nine select vendors based on evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Forrester Wave stated, “Ivanti is driving extensive automation by integrating DEX, security, and UEM. After various acquisitions in 2020 and 2021, Ivanti now has a complete vision to create a unified platform to reduce risk, increase IT efficiency, and improve employee productivity.”

The report continues, “Ivanti is still the only provider in the market that offers a fully native UEM, enterprise service management (ESM), VRM, and DEX capability, a major differentiator that’s hard to replicate with third-party tools … Those that want a first-party solution for device management, mobile security, vulnerability management, DEX, and ESM should consider Ivanti.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) report,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti Chief Product Officer. “Ivanti’s UEM is a comprehensive and integrated solution with robust capabilities that CIOs and CISOs need to keep their organization safe and productive. This recognition affirms for us that our UEM strategy and commitment to continually enhancing our platform for our customers is a large part of our continued growth.”

With Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), IT can leverage a single pane of glass view into their devices to efficiently discover, manage and secure all endpoints through accurate and actionable insights which enable faster remediation. This aims to reduce risk, increase IT efficiency and enhance employee productivity, all of which are critical to Ivanti’s strategy to help IT and Security teams better align. Ivanti Neurons for UEM provides real-time intelligence into the health, security and performance of devices to detect and remediate any device issues and security threats before they can cause harm to the environment. Further, with Ivanti’s Secure Unified Endpoint Management solution plans, customers can take advantage of client management, mobile device management (MDM), vulnerability risk management (VRM), and DEX features in a single console and license that can scale with their needs.

Click here to learn more about Ivanti Neurons for UEM and request a demo or free trial. To access a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti elevates and secures Everywhere Work so that people and organizations can thrive. We make technology work for people, not the other way around. Today’s employees use a wide range of corporate and personal devices to access IT applications and data over multiple networks to stay productive, wherever and however they work. Ivanti is one of the only technology companies that finds, manages and protects each IT asset and endpoint in an organization. Over 40,000 customers, including 88 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to help them deliver an excellent digital employee experience and improve IT and security team productivity and efficiency. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Carrie Laudie



Ivanti



Associate Director, Public Relations



+1 650-963-6011



carrie.laudie@ivanti.com