Ivanti Appoints Steve Marconi as VP Partner Sales, Americas and Dean Beaver, VP Strategic Alliances as Part of its Global Channels & Alliances Leadership Team

Ivanti continues its channel momentum by also creating a Strategic Alliances Team which will bring greater alignment and collaboration to its Telco, OEM, and Go-to-Market Technology Alliances teams

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the appointment of Steve Marconi to Vice President Partner Sales, Americas, and Dean Beaver to Vice President Global Strategic Alliances. The two new roles will be part of Ivanti’s new Global Channels & Alliances Leadership Team and report to Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Alliances.

Ivanti recently rolled out its new connected eco-system channel and alliances model that supports high touch management of, and investment in, our most strategic partners with an eye toward revenue growth across the entire ecosystem. It is also announcing the creation of the Global Strategic Alliances Team, bringing greater alignment to its Telco, OEM and Go-to-Market Technology Alliances teams. This new team will be charged with creating market making solutions that embed Ivanti in high volumes of devices supported by the largest networks. This will be taken to market via Ivanti sellers, Ivanti’s Alliances, channels and sales teams.

“Since joining Ivanti last November I have been hyper-focused on breaking down silos and bringing greater alignment to the different routes-to-market,” said Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Alliances. “We are continuing to look at ways to improve partner experience and consistency across all routes to market, expand programs to drive value across all phases of the customer lifecycle, and manage Ivanti’s overall Value Agreement with our ecosystem. An important part of executing on our strategy is adding Steve and Dean to the Ivanti team, and we are thrilled to have them at Ivanti.”

Steve Marconi has 30+ years of experience in partner sales and business development, holding several sales leadership positions with innovative technology companies such as Qlik, VMware, Veeam Software, and Emulex Corporation. He was most recently the VP of Channel, GSP, and ISV sales at Blue Prism, a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Steve is an advocate of STEM-based education and outreach and serves on the board of a nonprofit children’s science center, Discovery Cube – Orange County. He is dedicated to readying the next generation of sellers and is an active member of the Board of Advisors for the Seufferlein Sales Program at his alma mater, California State University, Chico.

“I’m excited to join Ivanti and lead our Americas partner team,” said Steve Marconi, Vice President Partner Sales, Americas. “I look forward to working closely with Michelle and team to drive growth for our partners in the Americas and alignment across our entire channel ecosystem. There is a huge opportunity for our partners with the Ivanti solutions, and I will be focused on continuing to create mutual value opportunities for our partners.”

Dean Beaver has leveraged his strong leadership, communication and analytical skills into a career as an accomplished executive in sales management and partner strategy worldwide. He has spent over 25 years in the network, cloud, and security technology field, holding sales management positions at Edgio, Netenrich, Gigamon, ScienceLogic, VSS, NetScout, and other companies. Dean is a collaborative communicator who is continually focused on building relationships and promoting synergy across business lines and global units. Dean has an established track record of attracting, mentoring, and retaining top-performing sales professionals. He holds a joint B.S. in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University.

“I am delighted to join Ivanti to support our strategic alliances and along with our customers, indirect sales partners, and internal sales team,” said Dean Beaver, Vice President Strategic Alliances at Ivanti. “I was impressed with the Ivanti executive team’s commitment to partners and employees, and the management style was very much in line with mine. I can’t wait to help drive growth, revenue, and strategic value for all stakeholders.”

The Ivanti Partner Program was designed with the overarching belief that we are better together. Ivanti partners receive exclusive access to resources, tools, and connections to grow their business. Ivanti is consistently increasing its investment in its partnerships by offering more benefits and support through the partner program. Ivanti provides partners with a unique opportunity to rapidly grow their business by providing market-leading solutions to customers of every size around the globe.

For more information about the Ivanti Partner Program, please visit: https://www.ivanti.com/partners.

