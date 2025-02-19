Ivanti Announces 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Ivanti Partner Awards honor global partners for their positive impact and outstanding results in 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, the software company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, announced today the winners of the 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. These annual awards celebrate the top-performing partners who have made a positive impact and demonstrated exceptional results through their partnership in 2024.

“We’re proud to recognize and celebrate our exceptional partners and their achievements,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at Ivanti. “Our partners are deeply embedded into the fabric of our success, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions and drive meaningful outcomes for our customers. In the last two years, we’ve rebuilt a robust partner program, and 2024 was a year of great progress. By focusing on strong collaboration and mutual growth, we’ve positioned ourselves to accelerate our excellence in 2025 and achieve even greater success. Our partners are what make these achievements possible, and we look forward to continued collaboration and achieving new milestones together.”

The Partner of the Year awards recognize partners across various categories and three regions — each honoring significant achievements by Ivanti partners in their respective fields. The selection process involves a detailed annual analysis and rankings to ensure fairness and an accurate representation of each partner's contributions and impact.

Ivanti congratulates this year’s award recipients for consistently providing outstanding value to customers.

Global

Partner of the Year 2024​

- Carahsoft

Systems Integrator Partner of the Year 2024

- Infosys

Tech Alliance Partner of the Year 2024

- Virima

Americas (AMER)

Partner of the Year 2024​

- CDW

Distribution Partner of the Year 2024

- Carahsoft

Breakout Partner of the Year 2024​

- August Schell

Regional Services Partner of the Year 2024

- NCSi

Telco Partner of the Year 2024

- Verizon

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Partner of the Year 2024​

- sector27

Distribution Partner of the Year 2024​

- Westcon

Breakout Partner of the Year 2024​

- Computacenter

Regional Services Partner of the Year 2024

- Timeware Digital

Telco Partner of the Year 2024

- BT Business

Asia Pacific and Japan (APAC)

Partner of the Year 2024

- Service Quality

Distribution Partner of the Year 2024​

- Macnica

Breakout Partner of the Year 2024​

- SCSK

Regional Services Partner of the Year 2024

- Crossroads Consulting​

For more information on the Ivanti Partner Program, please visit here.

