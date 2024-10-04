Home Business Wire ITT to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, Oct. 29
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 4, 2024– ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 29 to discuss its third quarter performance.


To participate on the conference call, click here to register. After completing the online registration form, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN. Participants should join the call ten minutes before 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation will also be available at https://investors.itt.com, where related materials will be available prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning two hours after the call.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

