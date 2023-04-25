<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ITT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 25, 2023– ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences hosted by Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs.

Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present virtually at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 8 at Oppenheimer’s 18th annual Industrial Growth Conference.

On Tuesday, May 9 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time, Savi and Caprais will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference, which will be held in New York.

A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed at http://investors.itt.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations. Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

Contacts

Media:
Phil Terrigno

+1 914-641-2143

phil.terrigno@itt.com

Investors:
Mark Macaluso

+1 914-641-2064

mark.macaluso@itt.com

