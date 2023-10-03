It’s Time to Split the Atom – Turtle Beach’s Distinctive Two-Piece Atom Controller Is Now Available for Gamers on iPhone

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling gaming headset and leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced their acclaimed Turtle Beach® Atom™ Mobile Game Controller is now available for gamers on iPhone. The Atom Controller is the brand’s compact and portable mobile gaming controller with a unique design. The Atom’s two ergonomic grip modules fit every Apple iPhone 14, 13, 12 & 11 model, and adjustable spring-loaded clamps ensure there is no need to remove phone cases. The two Atom modules stay connected wirelessly using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz link to perform as a single unit when gaming, while low-latency Bluetooth® guarantees a lag-free connection with any smartphone when cloud gaming on Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more. When it’s time to stow-and-go, the two Atom modules magnetically combine to effortlessly fit in a pocket or in its included carrying case. Popular Mac fan site Cult of Mac recently reviewed the Atom Controller for iOS and gave it a 4.5/5 score, saying, “Don’t struggle with on-screen controls when gaming on your iPhone. The Turtle Beach Atom Controller is the way to go.” The Atom Controller for iOS comes in a Cobalt Blue colorway and is available today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $79.95 MSRP.









“Our Atom Controller for iOS ensures mobile gamers on iPhone can enjoy their favorite games while using console-style controls they’re used to,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished with the Atom Controller because its magnetic two-piece design brings something truly unique to the mobile controllers space. It’s an exciting addition to our growing, award-winning controller lineup.”

The Atom Controller brings the familiar console-style controller feel to mobile gamers, with ergonomic handles that keep hands relaxed and comfortable during those hours-long gaming sessions. The Atom Controller comes equipped with full-size thumb sticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise responsive controls on any cloud streaming title. The Atom Controller’s integrated clamps and included rubber pods fit all iPhone 11 models and newer and will fit most iPhones in form-fitting slim cases as well.

The Atom Controller charges up in just over two hours using the included USB-C cable, and each of the Atom’s two modules is powered by a dedicated battery to deliver a reliable 20-hours total battery life on a single charge. The Atom Controller companion app for iOS and Android lets gamers configure additional features, monitor battery life, install future firmware updates, and search for new compatible games.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations & Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com

International

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications & Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com