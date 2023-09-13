It’s Time to Fight Back – Knightscope Launches School Safety Grant Program

Public Safety Technology Innovator Drives Nationwide Fundraiser Placing Safety of Schools, Children and Teachers First

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today launched its School Safety Grant Program – a project that empowers everyone to promote safer learning environments in K-12 schools.









Violence, harassment, threats against students, teachers and school staff all negatively impact the ability for children to obtain a quality education in a safe environment. While creating a supportive school culture is the first line of defense, security technologies provide an extra layer of deterrence and protection from those intent on doing harm.

According to market-research company, Omdia, schools and colleges in the United States spent $2.7 billion on security products and services in 2017 compared to an estimated $3.1 billion in 2021, but available funding in many cases does not cover all the costs associated with implementing new technologies to keep educational institutions safe. This leaves schools exposed and unprotected, leaving state leaders across the U.S. calling for boosting schools’ physical security measures to protect them against intruders.

“Everyone in our nation wants to do everything possible to keep students, faculty and their families safe,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “A lack of funding and constrained budgets should not be the limiting factor to protecting our schools, and we aim to provide an avenue to overcome that deficit with this innovative approach.”

SCHOOL SAFETY GRANT PROGRAM

The Grant Program is intended to aggregate funds from the general public wishing to collectively make non-deductible donations to partially subsidize schools in need that are experiencing budget shortfalls preventing the implementation of Knightscope’s security technologies to better protect children, faculty, and administrators.

Knightscope’s services improve the effectiveness of schools at detecting and stopping intruders as referenced in their recently published blog on securing schools, colleges and universities. School safety needs to be a priority for everyone in the community, but financial resources to pay for multi-million-dollar safety and security initiatives are in short supply and encouraging administrators to act on behalf of those in need is not enough.

“It is time we band together as a country and fight back against the ongoing violence in our schools. Knightscope is taking the lead in driving a nationwide fundraiser – taking a cue from students that often hold local fundraisers for uniforms, sports gear and school supplies. This is not an ordinary thing to do but we’d rather work the problem and do something about it than continue to watch the inaction in horror,” Li continued.

HOW IT WORKS

Go to www.knightscope.com/fightback. Enter the amount you would like to donate and click “submit payment.” Fill out the resulting short form and use your credit card to make the payment. The Company will consolidate the funds and 100% of your monies will go to helping prospective schools who cannot afford Knightscope technologies by using your funds to fill the gaps.

Schools wishing to be considered should complete an initial assessment with Knightscope directly, receive a proposal, and identify the budget shortfall by booking time with our seasoned experts at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025

Corporate Communications:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)



Los Angeles, California



www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office



Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com