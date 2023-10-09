Itron Network Devices Validated by Anterix Active Ecosystem

Itron Access Point, Edge Gateway and Gas Module Validated as “Anterix Capable” and “CatalyX® Approved” to Operate on Anterix 900 MHz Private LTE

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Anterix–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced it recently completed validation of several products for operation on Anterix 900 MHz private LTE spectrum. Anterix is the nation’s largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 896-901/935-940 MHz band throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico.





Itron’s “Anterix Capable” products include its Access Point (AP 5.0), with plans to validate Itron’s CENTRON LTE-M electric meter, Cellular 500G gas module, Cellular 500W water module, Edge Gateway and Solar Battery AP. The Access Point (AP 5.0) is also CatalyX approved, validated for private to public failover and fallback.

Compatibility with Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum further expands Itron’s multi-transport network options, giving utilities and cities the flexibility to deploy and operate Itron solutions across Anterix supported private LTE networks. With cellular communications, utilities have a simple way to securely connect strategic utility grid assets from meters to substations.

“With the Anterix Capable badge, we are offering our customers more options for intelligent connectivity, building on our more than 20 years of experience delivering cellular solutions,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “We are committed to deploying the network communications transport architecture that best fits our customers’ business case today with the flexibility to meet future use cases.”

“Anterix works closely with its 900 MHz ecosystem members, which include more than 100 technology innovators that span the industry. With Itron’s first ‘Anterix Capable’ product successfully tested and more on the way, we’re excited about the benefits these devices will offer our utility customers as they harness the power of 900 MHz private wireless broadband technology,” said Stephen Ryan, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partnerships at Anterix.

To learn more, visit Itron in booth #2 in the Innovation Zone at UBBA Plugfest, Oct. 10-12, where the company will demonstrate private network interoperability across its electric, gas, water and Edge Gateway product portfolios as well as failover from private to public networks on the Edge Gateway.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

