Itron Enhances Temetra® Platform to Maximize Business Value for Water Utilities in Australia and New Zealand

Temetra, With the Addition of Cellular NB-IoT Communications, Enables Utilities to Streamline Operations with an Enhanced Data Management Platform

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Australia–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, has expanded the capabilities of its Temetra® platform in Australia and New Zealand to include NB-IoT communications, enabling the digital transformation for water utilities. Temetra’s comprehensive offering includes meter data processing, storage, operational analytics, validation and more. Adding NB-IoT functionality provides water utilities with the flexibility they need to maximize business value and streamline operations on a single platform. Available now for the Australian and New Zealand markets, Itron is showcasing the platform at OzWater in Melbourne, Australia, from April 30 to May 2 in booth HO5.





Itron’s Temetra platform can seamlessly analyze water data from multi-vendor meters to highlight consumption patterns, identify irregularities and generate billing information in a way that more accurately reflects water usage. With the expansion of Temetra to include NB-IoT, on top of existing support for multiple communication protocols, including LoRa and other water advanced metering infrastructure network communications, alongside existing manual and automated meter reading systems, Temetra provides utilities with true interoperability at all stages of the transition to a digital future. Additionally, Temetra includes a native device management system and can also integrate with other device management systems, consolidating technologies and data sources into a single platform.

The benefits of adding NB-IoT to Temetra include:

Driving Operational Efficiencies : Utilities can now remotely read water meters instead of manual reading to drive increased operating efficiencies, including reduced risk in related incidents. Further, increased visibility from the transmission mains to the District Metering Areas, is consolidated into one platform to streamline operations. This data enables utilities to reduce costs by finding and fixing leaks faster, reducing or eliminating billing complaints and prioritizing maintenance and capital spending based on the best data available.

Maximizing Business Value : Utilities can monitor water usage with higher data granularity, enabling utilities to gain quicker actionable insights to identify non-revenue water for both customer and water distribution system leaks. Utilities can better prioritize future projects with enhanced insight into the water system.

: Utilities can monitor water usage with higher data granularity, enabling utilities to gain quicker actionable insights to identify non-revenue water for both customer and water distribution system leaks. Utilities can better prioritize future projects with enhanced insight into the water system. Enables the Digital Transition: Gathering diverse data sources and technologies from the field into a single unified platform, Temetra enables utilities to choose the best tool for the job, eliminating vendor lock-in, and enabling technology choices. This reduces integration costs and data silos and allows utilities to adopt or pilot new technologies with minimal operational or IT impacts.

“Today, over 40 water utilities in Australia rely on Temetra for data collection, data management and data analytics. Adding native support for NB-IoT enables our customers to seamlessly integrate this technology into their business without adding complexity to their architecture,” said Paul Nelsen, vice president of sales, APAC at Itron. “By supporting different choices in communications protocols, and endpoint vendors we are helping to streamline our customers’ digital transformation. We look forward to helping more utilities use digital technologies to create new efficiencies, connect communities and encourage conservation.”

To learn more about Itron’s Temetra platform with cellular NB-IoT, visit Itron booth HO5 at OzWater in Melbourne, Australia, from April 30 to May 2.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron and Temetra are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

