Home Business Wire Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:


  • Baird Global Industrial Conference, Nov. 8, 2023, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 16, 2023, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

About Itron

Itron® enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Contacts

Itron, Inc.
Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

(512) 560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

(737) 242-8448

Articoli correlati

HVPD Announces Rebranding to Monitra

Business Wire Business Wire -
MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVPD, developer of championed cutting-edge products for asset condition monitoring such as patented remote monitoring technology, would...
Continua a leggere

World’s Leading Defense and Aerospace Companies Choose FiscalNote for Global Policy Monitoring, Tracking, News, and Expert Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sector Faces Challenges of Complex Federal Appropriations Processes, Emerging Global Sanctions, Increasing Need for Risk Mitigation, and Ongoing Geopolitical...
Continua a leggere

Props Labs Announces Launch of Props Drops II; Reveals Curator Board of Renowned Web3 Creators

Business Wire Business Wire -
Props Drops II Features Artist Lineup of Established & Emerging Creators, Headlined By Glowa As Inaugural ArtistCINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Props Labs,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php